WEST CAPE MAY — Another beloved Jersey Shore restaurant will permanently close later this month, the owners announced on social media Tuesday.

Exit Zero Filling Station, a quirky dining spot located at 110 Sunset Boulevard, will close after service on Saturday, Sept. 20, after a 10-year rollercoaster ride, the owners said.

The restaurant and retail store were born out of a repurposed gas station, and named after Cape May’s position at the end of the Garden State Parkway, “Exit Zero.”

The menu creatively blends Indian and Thai curries with classic American-style burgers and sandwiches.

“The EZ building is being sold, and we will be moving to our publishing office to a spot on the mall. Look out for a new EZ retail store next year,” the owners wrote on Facebook.

Until the closure on September 20, the new restaurant hours will operate Wed-Fri, starting at 4 p.m. and noon on Saturday. It is closed Sunday-Tuesday.

While EZ stopped selling restaurant-retail gift cards 15 months ago, in anticipation of this day, customers can still redeem them for merchandise at their online store exitzero.store. Feel free to email info@exitzero.com for details on how to do that.

Some history of Exit Zero

In 2015, when a restaurant adjoining the Exit Zero store became available, the company knocked through another wall and created Exit Zero Cookhouse, offering Indian and Thai curries that were not available within 40 miles of Cape May. The EZ Cookhouse was ranked the No. 1 restaurant in Cape May by TripAdvisor that summer.

In 2016, a Cape May investment group purchased a gas station opposite Exit Zero and invited the company to take over the restaurant, retail store, gas station and offices.

The new Exit Zero Filling Station opened in 2018 and was named by New Jersey Magazine as one of the 30 best new restaurants in the state.

Exit Zero had a second location at the Cape May Lewes Ferry terminal that closed in 2024, after only three years.

“Thanks to everyone who came along for the ride, from our guests to our staff. Lots of magical memories along the way, from sipping margaritas next to the working gas pumps during COVID, to the vintage trailers that landed us on national TV. It was fun while it lasted,” the owners wrote.

