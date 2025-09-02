🍩 Fall-inspired donuts are ready

🍩 Check out 10 of the best donut shops in NJ

🍩 They offer seasonal favorites, unique toppings, and the classics

Donuts. It’s such a fun treat for breakfast, as an afternoon sugar rush, or with a cup of coffee. They are also perfect for birthday parties, class parties, or just to have in the breakroom at work.

Donuts come in fun flavors, and with fall upon us, you know there’s going to be apple cider and pumpkin concoctions. Ahh, and if you’re lucky enough, you may just get to the shop when they’re coming out of the oven fresh and hot.

So, where are some of the best places to score the most amazing donuts in New Jersey?

According to the publication, Love Food, one spot in the Garden State serves the best of the best. So, of course, that one definitely makes our top 10.

The Tinton Falls at Broad Street Dough Co. The Tinton Falls at Broad Street Dough Co. loading...

2005 Route 35, Oakhurst

1861 Route 35, Wall

177 Elton Adelphia Road, Freehold Township

With three NJ locations, Broad Street Dough Co. serves the best donuts in New Jersey, according to Love Food. They are known for their fully customizable donuts, with over 20 varieties daily, plus vegan, and gluten-free donuts.

Some specialty donuts are named after New Jersey towns and roads, including the Belmar Bliss (blueberry and powdered sugar), Route 18 (vanilla and M&Ms), Route 33 (coffee and mini chocolate chips), The Eatontown (vanilla and chocolate sprinkles), The Freehold (caramel, M&Ms, and sea salt), The Long Branch (pineapple and toasted coconut), The Monmouth (vanilla and Oreo), The Rumson (chocolate and vanilla drizzle), and The Tinton Falls (banana and chocolate drizzle).

Uncle Dood's Donuts (Google Street View) Uncle Dood's Donuts (Google Street View) loading...

4 Robbins St, Toms River

You can’t go to the Jersey Shore without stopping at Uncle Dood’s. No stale or day-old donuts here. The donuts at Uncle Dood’s are iced and topped to order and made fresh all day long.

Check out the inventive flavors. The September menu of donuts is out, which includes the PB&J donut (peanut butter icing and grape jelly filled), Grave Dirt (chocolate icing and Oreo crumble), Werewolf Fuzz (maple icing and toasted coconut), Lucky’s Charms (strawberry icing and mini color marshmallows), and more.

Italian Rainbow Cookie at Glaze Donuts Italian Rainbow Cookie at Glaze Donuts loading...

187 Franklin Avenue, Nutley

358 River Road, New Milford

554 Passaic Avenue, West Caldwell

Glaze Donuts are known for their small-batch, preservative-free donuts and standout creations. One fan favorite is the Italian Rainbow Cookie donut, which is available only on weekends (tri-colored cake with almond paste and mascarpone filling, coated in chocolate and topped with chocolate sprinkles.”

Other notable flavors: Dubai Chocolate Pistachio (yeast donut filled with homemade Kadayif pistachio pastry cream, topped with chocolate frosting and pistachios), Jersey Cream (yeast shell donut filled with Bavarian cream topped with chocolate frosting), Cold Brew Coffee (infused coffee cake, glaze, and whipped cream), Ring Ding (chocolate yeast shell filled with vanilla buttercream, coated chocolate, and topped with vanilla buttercream), and so much more.

Purple Glaze, Asbury Park Purple Glaze, Asbury Park loading...

516 Summerfield Avenue, Asbury Park

“Making your day sweeter one donut at a time” is the motto behind Purple Glaze Donuts in Asbury Park.

Classic donuts include Boston Cream, Classic Bavarian, Sinfully Jelly (cinnamon sugar and black raspberry jelly filling), and Purple Glaze (blueberry glaze with purple sprinkles). Fancy and filled donut flavors include Salty Dog (caramel drizzle, dulce de leche filling, and sea salt sprinkle), Jersey Shore (cinnamon and sugar, maple glaze, and pork roll), Mango Tango (vanilla icing, toasted coconut, and mango filling), and Ring of Fire (vanilla icing, local hot pepper jelly filling, and raspberry).

Beach Ball donut at Duck Donuts Beach Ball donut at Duck Donuts loading...

77 Central Ave, Clark

215 Route 22 East, Green Brook

300 NJ-18 Suite 38A, East Brunswick

There are many other Duck Donuts locations in New Jersey, including Flemington, Paramus, Middletown, Marlton, Whippany, Old Bridge, Sea Isle City, and Linden (which is set to open Oct. 24).

Duck Donuts is famous for its build-your-own concept, taking hot, fresh vanilla cake donuts and customizing them with a ton of coatings like chocolate, peanut butter, sprinkles, and cinnamon sugar.

Duck Donuts has its fall lineup of donuts out that includes Glazed Pumpkin Spice, Caramel Apple Pie, Apple Cobbler, Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice, Maple Bacon, Blueberry Pancake, and so many more flavors, you’ll feel like you stepped into an autumn paradise.

Nauti's Mermaid Delight Nauti's Mermaid Delight loading...

2133 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City

Fresh-made-to-order donuts can be found at Nauti Donuts. Grab a classic donut or indulge in very creative treats with a nautical theme.

Some fan faves include Mermaid’s Delight (strawberry icing, Fruity Pebbles and marshmallow drizzle), ChipWrecked (strawberry icing and chocolate chips), The Salty Dog (maple icing, pork roll, and salted caramel drizzle), Seagulls Favorite (chocolate icing, graham cracker crumbs, and marshmallow drizzle), and The Lifesaver (cinnamon sugar, spiced apple, and salted caramel drizzle).

Main Street Donut's Beach Ball Delight Main Street Donut's Beach Ball Delight loading...

141 Main Street, Matawan

“We have a donut for everyone, whether you like a plain old-fashioned donut or one made with glazes, icings, creams, jellies, and array of toppings of over 100 plus,” according to the website.

The names of the donuts are so creative, and the concoctions are so flavorful.

Since it’s in a shore town, try the Beach Donut (vanilla donut dipped in sea blue glaze with a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs topped with a homemade chocolate seashell, watermelon ring and an umbrella), Caramel Crisp (vanilla donut dipped in caramel and covered in Rice Krispies), Chocolate Mousse Crunch (chocolate donut filled with chocolate mousse topped with toffee chocolate dip), and more.

Try a glorious tower of donut holes, perfect for any holiday, event, or meeting, or get a custom-made donut bouquet.

Donuts Time Cafe Reeses PB Cup Donuts Time Cafe Reeses PB Cup loading...

1280 Route 33, Hamilton Square

Donuts Time Café offers a variety of donuts with imaginative options like the Reese’s PB Cup, Cheesecake Strawberry, the KitKat, CocoPuffs, Nutella and Cream, and Tiramisu (dipped in mocha icing and graham cracker crumbs, and filled with tiramisu mousse).

Having a party? Try a donut cake.

Shore Goods' Inside Out Jelly donut Shore Goods' Inside Out Jelly donut loading...

14 S. Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

Shore Good Donuts takes the classic cake donut and adds a modern touch with different toppings and special flavors. They are also famous for their inside-out donuts, featuring a creative spin on traditional faves like jelly-filled or Boston cream.

Other notable donut flavors include the Sandy Donut, Lemon Drop, Mape n Bake, Cinnamon Sugar, and Everything Donut (like an everything bagel, but with sweet toppings).

Mama Buntz Mama Buntz loading...

421 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd, Sewell

Mama’s award-winning, famous crispy outside, fluffy inside vanilla cake donuts are made to order.

Check out the monthly special donuts. For September there enjoy Apple Streusel donuts, Caramel Apple, Coffee Cake, Cotton Candy, Eagle Party, Mango Tango, Apple Cider, and more.

