One of the things I absolutely love about New Jersey is how there's always something going on for everyone, no matter the time of year. Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, our little state packs quite a punch all 12 months of the year.

In fact, the state is gearing up for all our county fairs happening this summer. Needless to say, they'll be here before we know it.

READ MORE: The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule

Yes, summer promises to be exciting here in the Garden State. But before we get there, let's slow it down a little bit and take a moment for moms weekend. After all, we have to get to Mother's Day first before the wild and crazy time of the summer season arrives.

Fortunately for us, there are a lot of events happening Mother's Day weekend across New Jersey that you, mom, and the family are sure to love.

Here's one for all the art lovers out there. The Monmouth County Park System is hosting their creative arts festival that just happens to be taking place Mother's Day weekend.

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Creative Arts Festival

According to the Monmouth County Park System, "This celebration of the arts features more than 50 specially selected artists in a variety of mediums such as pottery, painting, jewelry, and more." And with live music, art demonstrations, and kids activities, everyone from mom to the kids will have a great time.

The Creative Arts Festival is happening on Saturday, May 9 at Thompson Park in Lincroft from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info on this fantastic event can be found here.

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.