Creative arts festival happening Mother’s Day weekend in NJ
One of the things I absolutely love about New Jersey is how there's always something going on for everyone, no matter the time of year. Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, our little state packs quite a punch all 12 months of the year.
In fact, the state is gearing up for all our county fairs happening this summer. Needless to say, they'll be here before we know it.
READ MORE: The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule
Yes, summer promises to be exciting here in the Garden State. But before we get there, let's slow it down a little bit and take a moment for moms weekend. After all, we have to get to Mother's Day first before the wild and crazy time of the summer season arrives.
Fortunately for us, there are a lot of events happening Mother's Day weekend across New Jersey that you, mom, and the family are sure to love.
ALSO READ: Big Mother's Day festival returns to AC for an unforgettable show
Here's one for all the art lovers out there. The Monmouth County Park System is hosting their creative arts festival that just happens to be taking place Mother's Day weekend.
Creative Arts Festival
According to the Monmouth County Park System, "This celebration of the arts features more than 50 specially selected artists in a variety of mediums such as pottery, painting, jewelry, and more." And with live music, art demonstrations, and kids activities, everyone from mom to the kids will have a great time.
The Creative Arts Festival is happening on Saturday, May 9 at Thompson Park in Lincroft from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info on this fantastic event can be found here.
It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.