National Superhero Day! NJ’s favorite comic hero may surprise you

It’s been hard to escape the superhero craze of the last two decades, we’ve been bombarded with new comic book-based movies and TV shows annually.

Do you consider yourself more of a Marvel or DC comic book person? Do you think you align with the rest of New Jersey? You’re about to find out.

Just in time for National Superhero Day on April 28, the Garden State’s favorite comic book hero and villain has been revealed.

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National Superhero Day is Tuesday, April 28, 2026

The researchers at Ovid Life analyzed Google Trends data from the past year to determine the most popular comic book heroes and villains in every state.

When it comes to the epic battle between Marvel and DC, the Garden State favors DC characters, which puts us in the minority. Marvel was the favorite of 38 states.

New Jersey’s favorite hero is Batgirl

Not to be confused with Batwoman, Batgirl has been kicking butt around Gotham City since the ‘60s.

She took the top spot in four states: Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

Batgirl was searched for more than any villain, so don’t worry, we mostly prefer the good guys.

Though some of us have a little dark side….

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The Joker is New Jersey’s favorite villain

A favorite of the DC universe since 1940, the Joker has remained one of comic books' most recognizable villains.

This shouldn’t shock anyone who was around for the hype that revolved around The Dark Knight in 2008.

While the Joker has always been an iconic villain, Heath Ledger’s Academy Award winning performance took the obsession to the next level. It feels like every single male between the ages of 13 and 25 dressed as him for Halloween that year.

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”Why so serious?”

In addition to New Jersey, he was the most popular in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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