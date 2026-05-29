The funniest thing you’ll ever see in a men’s room

Restaurants and bars have had mild fun with their restrooms over the years. Like when a place at the shore will label their women’s and men’s rooms “gulls” and “buoys.” A mild chuckle at best.

But not long ago I saw something in the men’s room of a New Jersey bar that truly made me laugh out loud.

Mainbrook Tavern is a fun and friendly place at 90 Wilson Avenue in Manalapan. They have outdoor seating, good food, live bands, and trivia nights on Wednesdays. They also have a sense of humor.

When I walked in the men’s room, I didn’t notice at first that it wasn’t just framed artwork on the walls. It was framed artwork on a mission. An embarrassment mission (in good fun).

Look above this urinal.

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See it yet? Okay, take a closer look. It’s not only made to look like a window with someone looking in…

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That someone looking in is a female and look what she’s holding.

A magnifying glass!

It’s quite obvious what’s implied here. Oh, but they were far from done.

Here’s another “window” over a different urinal.

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Two women this time peeping in and the one on your right seems to be, let’s say, sizing you up with her thumb and index finger not very far apart.

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Above yet another urinal is this lovely lady staring in through the fake window with a measuring tape.

Okay, one more.

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Someone is pulling out a camera to take a picture. Should we assume for blackmail or is this one finally impressed?

By the way, if it seems weird to pull out a phone and start taking pictures in a men’s room, you’re right. It is. But there was no one else in there but me and I just had to share this clever decorating.

I have no clue what’s in the stall. Maybe I should go back.

Solve these picture puzzles Convert these pictures/Emoji into the correct responses. These pictures are NOT describing the answer — they're telling you which words and sounds to say. The answers are at the bottom. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Once in a lifetime day-trip experience from NJ Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark