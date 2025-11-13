If you live in Monmouth County, you already know the holiday season doesn’t officially begin until The Village at Anne Ellen flips the switch and the whole place lights up.

Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm

Anne Ellen Farm

People in New Jersey make a big deal about this place and usually come from outside Monmouth County to come here. Anne Ellen Farm really seems to have something for everyone during the holiday season.

As you guys probably know, I don’t celebrate Christmas, but it’s a not-to-be-missed vibe for everyone and anyone. It’s a true celebration of the season and now. Opening weekend has arrived.

No stress. No chaos. Just lights, music, hot chocolate, and families wandering around like they suddenly forgot all their problems. It is the good kind of holiday magic, and we do not get enough of that.

Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm

This year is bigger and brighter

It sits deep in the woods at the far end of the farm, and the whole pathway is covered in thousands of lights. The absolute best part of the whole season is coming to Anne Ellen and bringing your kids to the post office there so that they can write letters to Santa.

I wanted to do this too, but I just didn’t have the guts to ask lol. There is a post office where kids can write letters to Santa. There is a life-sized gingerbread house and a full igloo for photos. Everywhere you look is another Instagram moment waiting to happen.

Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm

That is just the Village!

The farm itself is a whole event. Anne Ellen has been a Monmouth County tradition for more than 80 years, and the property is huge. We are talking over 50 acres with more than 50,000 Christmas trees across five varieties.

Of course, you have the opportunity there to either buy a pre-cut Christmas tree or choose and cut your own. And they have everything from wreaths to a gorgeous holiday shop that will have you mesmerized with its selection of decor, ornaments, and gifts

The Village is open Wednesday through Sunday nights from November 8 through Dec. 29. Tickets are only available online on their website. If you are the type who loves holidays, lights, cute photo ops, or you just need a break from everything, go. This is the place.

It really does feel like Christmas in New Jersey is back! Yay.