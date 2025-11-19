It doesn't really matter what day we dedicate to your business, because it's about the promotion and the support that New Jersey small businesses deserve.

We know that the government for decades has worked against the interests of local small and family-owned businesses.

High taxes, spiking energy costs, onerous and complicated regulations. As long as I have a mic, you will have a voice.

Here's a list of some of the businesses that callers wanted to promote today:

Sapore Ravioli

Dan in Middlesex called in and recommended ravioli from Sapore. They have raviolis of the month, fresh pastas, and so much more great Italian.

Princess Party Productions - Brick, NJ

Danielle in Point Pleasant called in about her business of 10 years now, Princess Party Productions. With realistic characters, professional presentation of activities and entertainment & decor of the room, there is no detail left behind when you book Princess Party Productions

Hire Entry

Steph in Chesterfield called in about her website, Hireentry.com. Hire Entry helps first time candidates get entry level jobs, or helps employers seek out first time candidates easier.

Two Brothers Ravioli - Flemington, NJ

Laurie in Flemington called in to rave about Two Brothers Ravioli in Flemington. Two Brothers offers fresh ravioli, fresh pastas, catering and so much more.

Sirens Seafood - Leonardo, NJ

After a devastating fire, Sirens Seafood reopened November 14th. From fried clam strips to po' boy shrimp, you'll find something you love at Sirens Seafood.

The Split - Manalapan, NJ

Zach in Manalapan called about his business, The Split. It's a fitness studio with indoor cycling, treadmill training, and strength all for a fair price.

Gho AI

Ron in Mount Olive owns Gho AI, an agency dedicated to helping business owners harness the power of artificial intelligence to drive profitable change and growth. They're motto is keep the human in AI.

Senior Spirit - Roselle Park, NJ

Don in Basking Ridge owns Senior Spirit in Roselle Park. Senior Spirit is a “spirited” home where our members gather to share life, laugh, play & dine while receiving compassionate and expert medical care.

Sweet Bliss by Lis - Bloomfield, NJ

James in Brick called for his niece, who runs Sweet Bliss by Lis. Sweet Bliss by Liss is a specialized nut-free bakery and café dedicated to creating delicious and safe treats for everyone to enjoy. Enjoy their treats at 5 Sunset Ave in Bloomfield.

NIRA Lighting

Ken in Bridgewater called about his business, NIRA Lighting. The NIRA bulb provides light that supports a healthier indoor environment. Their team has combined the benefits of natural sunlight with the energy savings of visible-only LED technology, all in one bulb.

Confectionately Yours - Franklin Park, NJ

Al in Kendall Park called in to rave about Confectionately Yours, a bakery in Franklin Park. Owned and operated by the Gondek family since 1981, they have grown from a small confectionary shop into our family friendly dining establishment.

Top To Bottom Cleaning - Princeton, NJ

Justin and his wife run Top to Bottom Cleaning, a reliable eco-friendly steam cleaning professionals serving Mercer County NJ and surrounding areas. Their team specializes in eco-friendly cleaning using steam technology and non-toxic, biodegradable products that eliminate 99.9% of germs without exposing your home, office, children, or pets to toxic and harsh chemicals.

