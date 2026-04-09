🎓 Ivy League access: TCNJ and Princeton students can take select courses at each other’s campuses

💸 No extra cost: Cross-registration comes without added tuition fees for eligible students

📚 Limited but powerful: Program targets upper-level ungrads seeking specialized courses

New Jersey's sole Ivy League school has an exciting new program with one of its public colleges.

Starting in the fall, students at The College Of New Jersey and Princeton University have the chance to access the state's newest cross-registration agreement.

The five-year deal allows eligible undergraduate and graduate students to enroll in select courses at the other institution — in fall and spring semesters, at no extra cost.

The collaboration aims to complement academic strengths of each campus, which are roughly 10 miles apart in Mercer County.

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How the TCNJ–Princeton cross-registration program works

Students may apply to take one course not offered at their home institution and not substantially similar to offerings there.

All courses must be approved by academic administrators at both institutions, as well as by the course instructor, before a student may enroll.

The program is primarily intended for upper-level undergraduate students who are in strong academic standing and pursuing a well-considered program of study.

Courses taken through the agreement will count toward degree requirements at the student’s home institution, subject to existing academic policies.

“No single institution can offer every specialized course a student might desire,” TCNJ’s vice provost for academic engagement, Tammy Dieterich said in a written statement. “By working together, we’re excited to provide this student-centered option and share the unique learning experiences led by our faculty.”

The agreement will be evaluated after its first two years, while running through the 2030–31 academic year.

Rising college costs make program especially appealing

News of the collaboration comes as The College of New Jersey announced a record number of applications — 14,400 would-be students, hoping to be accepted for the incoming Class of 2030.

Admission rates aside, the current cost of a year of tuition and fees at The College of New Jersey for state residents is $20,398.

Princeton University has shared its anticipated tuition rate for the upcoming 2026-2027 year is $68,140, with another $314 in fees.

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