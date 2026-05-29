Vegan bakery that makes edibles just opened at the Jersey Shore

Being Vegan can be limiting when it comes to enjoying a sweet treat.

I had Vegan suitemates my first year of college and it felt like if it wasn’t a stack of Oreo cookies, they weren’t getting dessert.

So I can only imagine how thrilled they would be to see this Vegan bakery open not one, but now a second location in the Garden State.

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Papa Ganache is now operating in Lavallette, NJ

What started as a small bakery tucked away in Matawan is now becoming a chain with its new spot at the Jersey shore that just opened on May 22

The bakers at Papa Ganache have been at it for 16 years, with no sign of slowing down.

The bakery is known for producing vegan and Gluten-free treats made in small batches in their own kitchen. They offer pies, donuts, cake pops, cupcakes, cheesecake, “brookies,” and much more.

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Everything is plant-based, cholesterol-free, contains no trans fats, dairy, eggs, preservatives, or animal products.

Speaking of “plants,” Papa Ganache has teamed up with those in the kitchen at Garden State Exotix and is getting ready to launch an exciting line of Cannibis-Infused edibles.

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Papa Ganache is 100% Vegan 100% of the time

The flagship bakery is at 106 Main St. in Matawan, NJ. They’re open daily from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m..

As for the newest Papa Ganache, that’s located at 3620 Highway 35 N. in Lavallette, NJ. They’ll be serving those at the Jersey shore every day from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m..

Stop in and be ready to get baked.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for June (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of June. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Batsto Village and pine barrens lake trail — photos from April 2026 A family hike along the Batsto Lake Trail in Wharton State Forest, Burlington County, New Jersey — April 2026. The flat four-mile loop behind historic Batsto Village winds along the Batsto River and Lake through the heart of the Pine Barrens. The trail is easy, well-marked with white blazes, and accessible to hikers of all ages. Along the way — pitch pines, cedar water, spring wildflowers including a purple pitcher plant, and at least one unbothered garter snake. Gallery Credit: Photos by EJ

The complete list of storm names for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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