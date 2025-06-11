I’m one of the biggest fans of the 1975 classic “Jaws.” I’ve watched it… hmmm… I don’t want to exaggerate… 4 million times. I can quote it endlessly.

You don’t even have to get a few drinks in me before I go into my Quint impression. I will gladly give it to you.

For all the jump-scares and great drama and dialogue, that movie has a very serious history. It was inspired by real-life events right here in New Jersey.

AP AP loading...

Shark attack history of New Jersey

A series of shark attacks plagued New Jersey waters in 1916.

Between July 1 and July 12, five separate shark attacks killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth.

The first was in the ocean surf off Beach Haven, followed by another fatal attack in Spring Lake five days later.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Then, a week after, three attacks within a short time all in Matawan Creek. While never definitively known, it’s believed these were either Great White sharks or bull sharks.

In the unlikely waters of Matawan Creek, the last of the three victims that day was a 14-year-old boy named Joseph Dunn. The only reason he survived is a massive tug-of-war between the shark and his friends.

Dunn swore he felt his leg disappearing into the shark’s throat at one point.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Matawan's annual shark commemoration

All these years later, the town of Matawan, where three of the five attacks happened, holds an annual commemorative event. It’s coming up on July 12, the 109th anniversary of that bloody day.

Tours are organized and run several times throughout that day. Guides take you up close and a little too frighteningly personal to where it all happened.

While exact details about this year’s commemorative event haven’t yet been released, we do know that volunteers are needed.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The Matawan Aberdeen Historical Society is asking for help from anyone interested in being a tour guide for the 1916 Matawan Shark Attack Tours. They are also looking for people who would volunteer to take tickets, control traffic, etc.

Message them through Facebook Messenger or email MatawanKurtis@gmail.com if interested in volunteering. Volunteer credit letters are also available.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

July 12 lands on a Saturday this year, so they should get a good turnout.

50 Reasons Why ‘Jaws’ Is Still Great 50 Years Later In honor of Jaws’ 50th anniversary, here are 50 reasons to celebrate the original Hollywood blockbuster.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule (Updated 6/3/25) Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey's best bagel spots Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.