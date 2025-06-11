If you could walk with the wallabies

Just imagine it

A room with a red panda or a kangaroo

OK, don’t let your inner Doctor Doolittle get too carried away; you won’t room with them permanently. But you can get in their enclosures with them. And how cool is that?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Night Out With The Critters

Night Out With The Critters is a fundraiser at the Cape May County Zoo. It takes place on June 20 and runs from 5 to 8 p.m. after hours. It gives you the chance to get closer to the animals, and it’s a very unique experience.

You’ll get behind-the-scenes access, sit in on training sessions, and even go inside animal enclosures. It’s kind of like a VIP backstage meet and greet, except instead of Jon Bon Jovi, it’s a dromedary camel.

Cape May County Zoo is a real treasure. Here, Jackson checks if he can jump as far as a kangaroo. (Spoiler alert: He can not.) (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Cape May County Zoo is a real treasure. Here, Jackson checks if he can jump as far as a kangaroo. (Spoiler alert: He can not.) (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Zoo event adults will enjoy

As much as children are welcome (and keep in mind you’ll have to keep them right at your side since you’re going to get cozy and personal with some very cool animals), this is an event that draws plenty of adults without kids, too. You may even be able to touch certain animals, only when instructed to do so naturally.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Proceeds from the ticket sales benefit the nonprofit Cape May County Zoo AAZK Chapter. You can get tickets through Eventbrite here.

It’s $50 for adults (13 and older) and $25 for kids (3-12). Remember, it’s for a good cause, and you’re getting far more than a typical zoo experience. Just don’t be offended if the giraffe won't sign any autographs. I hear she can be like that.

