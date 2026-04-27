With the current price of gas in New Jersey it seems only fair it should come with a celebrity sighting with every full-up.

Well, someone got their wish in North Jersey.

Kerry Washington, Olivia Pope herself, was recently spotted filming scenes at a Bogota gas station for a new Netflix thriller. It happened a few days ago at CM Food Mart on East Fort Lee Road.

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Kerry Washington filming in Bergen County, NJ

The film, “An Innocent Girl,” is described as a twist-filled thriller involving power, seduction, and danger.

A young, ambitious woman becomes involved with a powerful Washington D.C. couple who seduce her. As she gets drawn into their world, she finds herself entangled in a dangerous situation involving sex, power, and murder. - IMDB

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While no official release date has been announced, ‘An Innocent Girl’ is expected to be come out in 2027.

James Marsden, Chloe East and Colman Domingo are also cast. But it’s Kerry Washington who would have gotten the double takes and the “wait-is-that..?” reaction in Bogota.

She’s that level of famous.

The Bronx-born actress became a household name starring as crisis manager Olivia Pope on “Scandal,” earning Emmy nominations and basically inventing the phrase “It’s handled.”

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She held her own in “Django Unchained” and appeared in “Ray,” “The Last King of Scotland,” and even popped up in “Save The Last Dance.”

Also worth noting: she’s not just acting anymore. She produces projects (including her own work), landed a Primetime Emmy win, and has racked up multiple NAACP Image Awards along the way.

So next time you’re idling at a Jersey gas station, maybe look up from your phone. You never know who you might see.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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