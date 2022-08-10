BOGOTA — Nestled between Route 80 and the Hackensack River since 1999, a Bergen County driving range, miniature golf course, batting cage and basketball facility will close at the end of September, according to reports.

NorthJersey.com published a picture on July 28 of the front door of Bogota Golf & Sports Center (which the complex's logo shortens to Bogota Golf Center) with a closing notice posted in the window.

"We are sad to announce that Bogota Golf Center will wind down operations on or about Sept. 30, 2022 and then be permanently closed," the notice reads. "While it is sad to be closing Bogota, the customer relationships we have enjoyed over many years have been deeply rewarding."

While the center itself did not publicize a specific reason for the closing, NorthJersey.com reported that in February, Bogota's borough planning board approved the construction of an 83,600-square-foot warehouse at 30 Cross Street, Bogota Golf Center's address.

The NorthJersey.com story further said that the golf center was among several sites declared "non-condemnation areas in need of redevelopment" by the Bogota Borough Council in 2019.

Bogota Golf Center has not posted anything about a closure on its website, Facebook, or Instagram accounts.

Anyone with range cards has been asked to use up their balance by the posted closing date.

