🚨3rd grade girl seriously injured when a rock smashed through a school bus window

🚨State Police link suspect to multiple rock-throwing incidents

🚨The girl is recovering from surgery, according to Teaneck's mayor

TEANECK — A man was charged with throwing a rock at a school bus near the New Jersey Turnpike, hitting an 8-year-old girl in the head on Thursday.

State Police said the bus carrying third graders was headed north on Route 95 and had just exited at Exit 70 (Leonia/Teaneck) when it was struck by a driver around 2:10 p.m. The bus was returning from a class trip to the Liberty Science Center. The third grader suffered a fractured skull that required surgery, according to the Yeshivat Noam Jewish school in Paramus.

Hernando Garciamorales, 40, from Palisades Park, was charged after being found at a "self-made campsite" within Old Croaker County Park in Bergen County. Route 95 runs through the park. He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, resisting arrest by flight, and hindering. Garciamorales is being held at the Bergen County Jail.

The investigation linked Garciamorales to "multiple" rock-throwing incidents in neighboring Bogota, according to State Police.

Map shows locations of Old Croaker County Park and Route 95 in Teaneck Map shows locations of Old Croaker County Park and Route 95 in Teaneck (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Bus was not clearly marked as school vehicle

A motive for the incident was not disclosed. Pictures of the bus show it is marked only as belonging to First Student Bus Co. The name of the school does not appear on the bus. Teaneck Mayor Mark J. Schwartz said there is currently no indication the incident was a bias crime.

Before Garciamorales' arrest was announced, Schwartz and Deputy Mayor Elie Y. Katz funded a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Schwartz told NJ.com that the girl's surgery was successful and that she is recovering.

ALSO READ: NJ still has the cheapest gas in the northeast

School bus struck by a rock as it exited the New Jersey Turnpike Thurs, Jan. 8, 2026 School bus struck by a rock as it exited the New Jersey Turnpike Thurs, Jan. 8, 2026 (NJ State Police) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom