🚨 A girl was struck in the head by a rock thrown at a school bus on the NJ Turnpike

🚨 The third grader at a Paramus Jewish school was returning from a class trip

🚨 State police are asking drivers with dashcam video to come forward

TEANECK — A rock thrown at a school bus on the New Jersey Turnpike hit a girl from a Jewish school in the head on Wednesday afternoon.

State Police said the bus carrying third graders was headed north on Route 95 and had just exited at Exit 70 (Leonia/Teaneck) when it was struck on the passenger side behind the driver around 2:10 p.m. in what is described as an “aggravated assault.”

The 8-year-old suffered "serious injuries." Independent Online News reported that the object that went through the window was the size of a baseball.

School bus struck by a rock as it exited the New Jersey Turnpike Thurs, Jan. 8, 2026 (NJ State Police) School bus struck by a rock as it exited the New Jersey Turnpike Thurs, Jan. 8, 2026 (NJ State Police) loading...

Third grader suffers skull fracture

The Yeshivat Noam Jewish school of Paramus said the girl suffered a skull fracture. The bus was returning from a class trip to the Liberty Science Center.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority,” said Rabbi Chaim Hagler, Head of School at Yeshivat Noam. “Our focus remains on supporting the injured student and her family, as well as ensuring the emotional health of our entire student body. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation.”

Hagler said the circumstances of the incident are not known. Pictures of the bus show it is marked only as belonging to First Student Bus Co. The name of the school does not appear on the bus.

State police asked witnesses or anyone with dashcam video that captured the incident to contact the Troop “D” Newark Station Detective Bureau at 732-441-4500, ext. 1401.

