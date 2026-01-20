💲3 traffic stops on the GWB found drivers with nearly $46K in unpaid tolls

Three seemingly uneventful traffic stops on the George Washington Bridge for obstructed license plates led to the discovery of drivers with nearly $46,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

The stops are significant in that all Port Authority crossings have gone cashless making it relatively easy for the thousands of users to potentially skip the toll and not be noticed. The Port Authority says it has invested in "advanced technology to identify, track and intercept persistent toll violators. $18 million in evaded tolls was recovered in 2024 with 850 vehicles impounded and 90 arrested.

In the past, toll violators have gotten creative by flipping their license plates or covering them with shields that block detection. This time, two of the vehicles from New Jersey kept it simple by using leaves or, in the third case, packaging from an air freshener during their 659 combined trips across the GWB.

George Washington Bridge traffic stops lead to violations

During the first stop on Jan. 10, Daniel Jenkins, of Paramus, was found to owe $2,322.95 in tolls and $5,550 in fees from 111 known unpaid violations. He was charged with tampering with a public record, no front plate and toll evasion

On Jan. 14, Justin Alleyne of Secaucus also used a leaf to obscure his plate. He owed $22,423.01, comprising $5,773.01 in tolls and $16,650 in fees from 333 known violations. He was charged with toll evasion, unclear plates and no front plate.

Twinque Wright, of Saddle Brook, was stopped on Jan. 16 with a plate partially covered by an air freshener package. She owed $16,209 in tolls and $11,750 in fees from 215 known violations. She was charged with obstructing front and back plates and toll evasion.

