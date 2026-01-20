✅ ICE agents detained at least two people at a Red Bank Wawa, according to officials

✅ Bruce Springsteen condemned ICE just days earlier during a concert in Red Bank

✅ICE has made arrests recently in Morristown and Princeton

RED BANK — Two days after Bruce Springsteen denounced ICE from the stage of the Count Basie Center for the Arts, agents reportedly made at least two arrests nearby.

Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano said she had heard about "lots of ICE activity" around the state on Monday during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

"We had reports this morning of ICE taking people here from our Wawa parking lot,. We do have some family members in contact with our American Friends Service Committee office here in town who is providing services. We are trying to confirm other activity around town as we speak," Triggiano said.

Red Bank Green reported on a video showing two people being taken into custody on Monday at a Wawa store, a place where many day laborers come in the morning. A GoFundMe campaign was created by a woman who said her uncle was one of those arrested by ICE to help with the family's medical and legal fees.

ICE did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment on Tuesday morning.

Reports of increased ICE presence across New Jersey

Red Bank Green reported on an increased ICE presence in the borough since November.

Agents also took 11 into custody in Morristown and two in Princeton in the past week. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson identified the Princeton detainees as Selvin Estuardo Galicia and Jose Tunche-Dieguez, both from Guatemala.

"Both entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown time and broke our nation's immigration laws. They will remain in ICE custody until they are removed," the spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5 in an email.

The Asbury Park Press reported that Ricardo Paz, a well-known local figure who pulls his landscaping cart with a bicycle, was taken into custody on Jan. 6. His attorney, Anne Sedki, said the reason for his arrest was not clear.

During Saturday night's Light of Day Winterfest concert, Springsteen dedicated his song "Promised Land" to Renee Good, the woman shot in Minneapolis by an ICE agent after appearing to drive toward him during a protest.

Springsteen said: "If you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading American cities, and using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens … if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest … then send a message to this President. And as the mayor of that city has said, ICE should get the f**k out of Minneapolis."

