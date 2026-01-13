🚨 ICE agents detained up to 10 people in a Morristown immigration raid on Sunday.

🚨 An 18-year-old high school student was detained at a laundromat, family says.

🚨 Mayor Tim Dougherty is urging immigration attorneys to step up pro bono.

MORRISTOWN — ICE agents detained between seven and 10 people in this Morris County town on Sunday morning, according to Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty.

The Democrat said in a statement that the operation took place at a laundromat and several businesses along Speedwell Avenue and Henry Street. Police and town officials were not aware of the operation before it took place and did not participate in the raid, according to the mayor, who just started his fifth term.

"Morristown is a community built by generations of immigrants and our diversity is one of our greatest strengths. Actions like this create fear and uncertainty," Dougherty said. "Morristown stands with you and will continue to advocate for dignity, fairness and respect for all who call this community home.

Morristown High School student among those detained, family says

A GoFundMe campaign said one of those detained was Juan Daniel Mendoza, an 18-year-old Morristown High School student who was doing his laundry. He is being held in Elizabeth and donations will help with his legal fees, campaign creator Karen Walsh said.

His older brother, Jose, told the Morristown Patch that Juan came to the U.S. from Honduras alone as a child and traveled to Morristown to find his family years ago. Jose said that his brother told him ICE agents hurt him while he was being taken into custody.

Dougherty put out a plea for immigration attorneys willing to work pro bono to help those who were taken into custody. He also urged calm while he sorts out next steps with Latin community leaders

"Obviously, the people who were picked up probably don't have the means to pay for immigration attorneys but they need to know their rights and get as much rights as humanly possible," Dougherty said in a video on the town's Facebook page.

As of Tuesday morning, ICE has not responded to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom