Democratic Lawmakers Push Through New Spending With Little Public Scrutiny

In a move that’s sure to cause more frustration for over-taxed New Jerseyans, our state's Democratic legislative majority quietly advanced more than $128 million in new state spending — and did so without any public review or comment.

Across two committee hearings late last week and a floor vote on Monday, lawmakers approved the supplemental appropriations bill quickly and along party lines. That bluster-free process left many Republicans — and regular residents who follow the state's spending — shaking their heads at what they see as a breakdown in transparency.

Speed Over Transparency: What Happened?

New Jersey typically undertakes five months of budget hearings every year, bringing in experts, advocates and community members for hours of public testimony before deciding how taxpayer dollars are allocated.

In reality, public comments usually have little impact on what the final spending plan looks like, but at least the Democratic leadership makes a show of it.

This time, however, committees moved the supplemental spending bill in a matter of days. Republicans blasted the process, noting that there was no opportunity for public comment or review, and that most of the details were released late or slipped into the process too fast for meaningful scrutiny.

Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (R-Morris) didn’t mince words: she said the session’s fast pace and lack of transparency undermined New Jerseyans’ faith in the budget process. “We tell residents that their voices matter,” she said, “but what happened this week tells a very different story.”

What’s in the Spending?

Democrats put together a grab bag of allocations that touch a wide range of personal priorities. Included:

💲 $20 million for the state’s FIFA World Cup host committee — a group chaired by First Lady Tammy Murphy that is tasked with promoting New Jersey’s role in the global tournament.

💲 $25 million for a state supercomputer project aimed at expanding computing capacity for researchers and state agencies.

💲 $13 million for a new jail in Camden County.

💲 Funds for food insecurity research and capital improvements at schools, county buildings and a hospital.

Some GOP lawmakers saw these as “Christmas tree” additions — those earmarks that hang on to spending bills without much connection to broader budget strategy, but are good campaign fodder for lawmakers in their local districts.

Assemblyman Brian Rumpf (R-Ocean) quipped that he thought “Christmas was over” after the flood of new spending and tax breaks was unveiled.

Partisan Lines and Big Votes

When the Legislature put the bill up for full votes this week, the outcome split largely on party lines — 46-25 in the Assembly and 25-14 in the Senate — underscoring how sharply divided lawmakers are over both process and priority.

Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union) and Assembly Budget Officer Eliana Pintor Marin (D-Essex) sponsored the bill, while Governor Phil Murphy — in the final days of his administration — will need to sign it for it to take effect.

Critics warn that this supplemental spending comes just months after lawmakers approved New Jersey’s record-high $58.8 billion budget — a package that itself sparked protests and debates over cuts and diversions to key services.

What This Debate Says About Politics in New Jersey

Behind the dollar figures and legislative maneuvering is a broader conversation about how New Jersey manages its finances. Whether you’re a policy nerd or a casual taxpayer scanning headlines, questions now loom about citizen access to decision-making, the power of one-party legislative leadership to shape spending behind closed doors, and how future governors and lawmakers will handle similar situations.

For residents who expect transparency and accountability from Trenton, this latest episode is yet another example of politics as usual in Trenton.

It also further underscores the danger of one-party control.

Democrats have been in solid control of the the legislature for more than two decades. Not needing Republican votes to pass legislation removes any need or desire for bi-partisan compromise or even a robust debate over state policies.

Ultimately it is taxpayers who are stuck with the cost.

NJ voter turnout by county in the 2025 gubernatorial election We list the state's 21 counties by voter turnout — the percentage of registered voters who cast a ballot in the 2025 election. Each county entry includes the turnout for each municipality listed in alphabetical order, and the candidate who won the most votes in each town and county. We also list the percentage of ballots that were mail-in. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Don't complain: Seven reasons why you're lucky to be living in NJ Despite the cost, here are seven lucky reasons why you should be proud to be living in such a fun and great state as New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom