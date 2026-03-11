Much of New Jersey had this weird experience on Tuesday
I’m not sure about you, but I’ve been absolutely loving the warmer weather that New Jersey has had the past few days.
After having our fair share of below-freezing days and several feet of snow, we’ve earned the sunshine and 70-degree March weather.
Read More: How warm weather in New Jersey sparks hope for sunny days
Though I have to admit, something felt a little off.
Did anyone else feel a little wonky driving with the windows down, warm air flowing through your car, and then suddenly passing a remaining massive pile of snow?
It felt like I needed the sound of a record scratch as I went by; it was so jarring.
I can’t be the only one who felt a little off seeing it.
SEE ALSO: Mother Nature teased us spring temperatures, I took advantage
How weird was it to see snow in the warm weather?
Not only was I seeing it where I live, but also in the development where I work.
Despite days of temperatures being in the 70s, I was still walking past piles of snow the size of a large tiger.
It’s just not right.
Do you know how disorienting it was to stand next to this snow pile while wearing a ‘Jaws’ tank top?
Arms bare while next to something a small child could sled down? It felt like there was a glitch in the matrix.
SEE ALSO: My Dad took me on graveyard picnics in the Pine Barrens — and I’ve never gotten over it
Can I make peace with this?
A Venn diagram of sorts, an overlapping of seasons, where perhaps I could both get into a snowball fight and go camping at the same time?
Feels…wrong.
Here’s hoping that we’re not in a false spring and this snow will be behind us soon.
Blizzard of 2026: Scenes across New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
2026 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.