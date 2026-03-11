I’m not sure about you, but I’ve been absolutely loving the warmer weather that New Jersey has had the past few days.

After having our fair share of below-freezing days and several feet of snow, we’ve earned the sunshine and 70-degree March weather.

Read More: How warm weather in New Jersey sparks hope for sunny days

Snow Pile Kylie Moore loading...

Though I have to admit, something felt a little off.

Did anyone else feel a little wonky driving with the windows down, warm air flowing through your car, and then suddenly passing a remaining massive pile of snow?

It felt like I needed the sound of a record scratch as I went by; it was so jarring.

I can’t be the only one who felt a little off seeing it.

Snow Pile Kylie Moore loading...

How weird was it to see snow in the warm weather?

Not only was I seeing it where I live, but also in the development where I work.

Despite days of temperatures being in the 70s, I was still walking past piles of snow the size of a large tiger.

It’s just not right.

Do you know how disorienting it was to stand next to this snow pile while wearing a ‘Jaws’ tank top?

Arms bare while next to something a small child could sled down? It felt like there was a glitch in the matrix.

Snow Pile Kylie Moore loading...

Can I make peace with this?

A Venn diagram of sorts, an overlapping of seasons, where perhaps I could both get into a snowball fight and go camping at the same time?

Feels…wrong.

Here’s hoping that we’re not in a false spring and this snow will be behind us soon.

