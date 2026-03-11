Whether you've listened to me on air with Judi and EJ or you have read my articles online, it's well documented that I have an obsession with golf.

I always have. My dad got me into the game at a young age. And of course, growing up, I played other sports more seriously than I did golf, but I was always interested in it and played any chance that I could.

When you're younger, your friends don't understand why you love the sport. They think it's for old people or it's not "cool", but everyone reaches a certain age when they realize they want to get into it.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Unfortunately for them, by that point, it's very hard to get good. Like most sports, the younger you learn it, the better you'll become at it. And since I've played my whole life, I've gotten to be a pretty good player.

So when we get 70-degree days in March, I'm doing whatever I can to get out there and play. Tuesday, I went and played nine holes at Makefield Highlands in Pennsylvania. It was the ideal day to play.

I walked the course and was reminded all over again just why I'm so drawn to golf. The beautiful landscape, blue skies overhead, and birds chirping. There are few things better. It also helped that I hit the ball great and ended up shooting +3 (39) on the nine holes.

Unfortunately, the weather looks to be getting chillier starting on Thursday. Check out Dan Zarrow's weather blog for more on that. So golf season in 2026 will be put on pause for a little while longer.

If you've thought about getting into golf, make this year the year you finally do it. After that first good shot you'll be hooked for life.

