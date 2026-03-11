If you have a craving for a delicious twist on Nashville hot chicken, first of all, you’re not alone. Second, you’re going to want to check out this new restaurant opening this week in Voorhees.

Moe’s Hot Chicken and Grill is having their soft opening date at the end of the week, and what they have to offer looks delightful.

Moe’s Hot Chicken and Grill in Voorhees, NJ

Priding themselves on their scratch-made recipes like you’ve never had before, they use high-quality ingredients, and everything is Halal.

The restaurant owners promise to be cooking more than just chicken, “we buildin’ a whole vibe,” they posted on social media.

Just by looking at the pictures of what they have to offer, I’m already vibing with them.

This is not just another hot chicken spot

Moe’s Hot Chicken and Grill will serve crispy chicken sandwiches, smash burgers, ribeye cheesesteaks, loaded fries, chicken wings, chicken tenders, milkshakes, signature refreshers, and more.

You will be able to get your wings prepared in various ways: breaded, non-breaded, grilled, or fried. Plus, you’ll have your choice of sauces, including Buffalo, BBQ, hot honey, garlic park, and Moe’s mango sauce.

As a big fan of chicken wings, I find it legitimately hard to choose which one I would want — they all sound great!

Moe’s Hot Chicken and Grill’s soft opening will be Friday, March 13, from 4 to 10 p.m.

More information on their official grand opening will be posted on their social media, so be sure to follow them.

You can check them out for yourself at 1227 Haddonfield Berlin Rd, Unit 7 in Voorhees, NJ.

