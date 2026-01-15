☑️ Nearly 12 people were detained by ICE in Morristown

☑️ DHS says some of those arrested include felons

☑️ Officials in other NJ towns raised concerns over notice, tactics, & immigrant rights

MORRISTOWN — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it took nearly a dozen people into custody in Morris County on Sunday, including several felons, as the agency appears to be increasing its presence in New Jersey.

Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty said people were taken into custody at several businesses along Speedwell Avenue and Henry Street, including a laundromat. A GoFundMe campaign said one of those detained was Juan Daniel Mendoza, an 18-year-old Morristown High School student who was doing his laundry, campaign creator Karen Walsh said.

Another was a father whose 6-year-old daughter was left by herself on the sidewalk as he was taken into custody, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

“On January 11, ICE arrested eleven illegal aliens during routine immigration enforcement actions in Morristown, New Jersey. Several of those with felony offenses. Others took advantage of the Biden administration’s open border crisis," U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "All individuals are currently detained, and either in removal proceedings or in the process of being removed from the United States in accordance with U.S. immigration law."

ALSO READ: Verizon outage in NJ: what caused it and how to get a credit

Juan Daniel Mendoza Juan Daniel Mendoza (Karen Walsh via GoFundMe) loading...

Political backlash

ICE agents took more people into custody in Warren Township on Monday, Mayor Shaun Fine told Patch. The Republican said he saw video of ICE agents pulling people out of a vehicle on Stirling Road, but had no details about their operation.

The Warren Township Democratic Committee “strongly condemned these heinous acts” and called on elected leaders to “advocate for ICE’s removal from Warren Township and New Jersey.”

ICE has not responded to New Jersey 101.5’s request for information.

ALSO READ: NJ Transit parking rates rise at 25 stations systemwide

Atlantic City mayor demands protection of immigrant rights

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said that the city supports its immigrant community and “has your back one million percent.” The Democrat said that while the city recognizes ICE as a federal agency with a job to do, it is expected to carry out those duties “strictly within the letter of the law and with full respect for immigrant rights.”

The Democrat did not mention any specific incident. However, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz told NJ.com that the city was not notified when ICE vehicles were seen parked at the municipal-owned Bader Field during an operation on Dec. 17. He has asked the solicitor to review its use.

McLaughlin did have advice for unauthorized immigrants concerned about ICE.

“We encourage all illegal aliens to use the CBP Home app to take control of their departure. The U.S. taxpayer is generously offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight home," McLaughlin said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom