Verizon's massive outage on Wednesday may have originated in New Jersey as the company offers a token of its regret over the interruption in service.

Data and voice service came back slowly during the evening as the company vowed to work until service was restored. One of the biggest problems encountered was the ability to make a regular phone call. Only SOS, or emergency calls, could be made.

A tweet on its support X account around 10:20 p.m. declared that the issue was "resolved." Customers who were still having an issue were urged to restart their device to rejoin the network.

Verizon blames 'software issue,' offers credit to affected users

A Verizon spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5 that a "software issue" was to blame, but didn't disclose additional details. ABC News reported that a "server failure in New Jersey" was the cause. Verizon is offering an account credit to those affected by the outage.

"Yesterday, we did not meet the standard of excellence our customers expect and that we expect of ourselves. To help provide some relief to those affected, we are giving customers a $20 account credit that can be easily redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app to accept," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "On average, this covers multiple days of service. This credit isn’t meant to make up for what happened. No credit really can. But it’s a way of acknowledging our customers' time and showing that this matters to us."

Business customers will be contacted directly about their credits.

