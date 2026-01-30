If you feel the best ice cream in New Jersey comes from Nicholas Creamery, you’re not alone. It’s an insanely popular farm-to-spoon ice cream chain with fresh ingredients.

Nicholas Creamery Nicholas Creamery Wall/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Nicholas Creamery

Last year, Eat This, Not That! named them the best ice cream in the entire state. Nicholas and Melissa Harary launched this beloved chain after being involved in the restaurant industry, where:

“Nicholas honed his technique for small-batch ice cream made from local ingredients at their seasonal peak. Some of their always-available flavors include Tahitian Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chunk, and Brown Sugar Cookie Dough, while rotators include Strawberry Nutella, Mango Sticky Rice, and Devil’s Food Cake.”

Up until now, Nicholas Creamery has had six locations. Those are Long Branch, Fair Haven, Tinton Falls, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown, and Wall. Those are all in Monmouth County.

Nicholas Creamery Nicholas Creamery Wall/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Expanding to Middlesex County

It’s now been announced that they’re expanding into Middlesex County. A Nicholas Creamery is set to open in North Brunswick at 2300 Route 1 sometime before Memorial Day. They can’t say exactly when. It will be next to Cava across from Costco.

It’s the first of several anticipated to be popping up in Middlesex County. Word is they may also be looking at Old Bridge and East Brunswick.

When the announcement was teased on Instagram about a new Nicholas Creamery opening somewhere outside of Monmouth County, the faithful were hopeful. Then disappointed if it wasn’t their town.

“Bummer! I was so hoping for Ocean County.. maybe next one,” one comment read.

Another said;

“I mean, good for North Brunswick...but I'm disappointed. Brick/Toms River really needs a Nicholas.”

All delicious things come to those who wait.

THE DEFINITIVE LIST OF THE SWEETEST ICE CREAM PARLORS IN MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES