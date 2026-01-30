💼 Nearly 2,000 NJ layoffs already announced in early 2026 across retail, tech and logistics

🏬 Macy’s store closures in Livingston and Ramsey add to mall and retail decline fears

📦 Amazon, T-Mobile and others fuel worker anxiety after a turbulent 2025

New Jersey has started 2026 with almost two-thousand notable layoffs, revealed by nine employers, so far.

Once giant retailer, Macy's announced a combined 89 layoffs at three New Jersey locations — Paramus, Ramsey and Livingston.

2026 NJ big layoffs Macy's at Livingston mall is closing (Google Maps) loading...

Both the Ramsey store and the Livingston store, an anchor at the struggling Livingston mall, will be closing entirely, while one of the brand's Paramus locations is moving.

Macy’s would be left with roughly 26 locations in New Jersey.

Similarly, T-Mobile USA has announced a total of 78 layoffs across New Jersey between April and September. The cell phone service provider that is based in Washington State.

Easily the largest contributor to the grim start of layoffs has been Amazon, with several New Jersey locations impacted.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with almost two-thousand notable layoffs, revealed by nine employers in the first month.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Amazon's layoffs with the closure of its Amazon Fresh stores impact the following locations:

❎ 137 Route 25, Eatontown

❎ 2 Memorial Drive, Lodi

❎ 30 E. Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus

❎ 1510 Route 46, Woodland Park

Also in January, 55 layoffs were announced by The Fresh Market based in Montvale, while 61 job cuts were planned by International Real Estate Partners in New Providence.

These layoffs follow a year of turmoil for thousands of workers, including Novo Nordisk quietly cuts over 800 jobs at its New Jersey U.S. headquarters in late 2025.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom