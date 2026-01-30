Run in your underwear around Seaside Heights for a good cause
If I told you that you could see people running around Seaside Heights in their underwear, you might think I mean an old rerun of “Jersey Shore.”
This is actually way more wholesome.
CUPID'S UNDIE RUN 2026
That’s right. You’re doing it for a good cause. Or…watching it from the sidelines for a good cause?
The cause is to raise awareness of and money for NF research. Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a group of three distinct genetic disorders—NF1, NF2, and schwannomatosis—characterized by noncancerous tumors that grow on nerves throughout the body.
It can include the skin, brain, and spinal cord. It's brought on by gene mutations, whether inherited or spontaneous, and it comes with symptoms like hearing loss, chronic pain, and other not-so-fun things. While there is no cure, treatment manages symptoms, allowing many to lead fuller lives.
Fundraiser Details
The fundraiser will be one big party starting at Beachcomber Bar & Grill in Seaside Heights on Feb. 21. It starts off with dancing and drinking and all-around fun camaraderie. Then they do about a mile or so run, yes, no pants, only in your underwear. Finally, it ends with an epic dance party.
It happens noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21 with the actual Undies Run kicking off at 2 p.m. Hey, we’re all adults here, and this is for an important cause. So if you want more information and to possibly sign up, click here.
