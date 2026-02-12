I know we’re coming up on Valentine’s Day so many people are naturally thinking about their current significant other, but others may still be thinking about a past relationship.

Which brings me to my possibly uncomfortable question ...

Date Photo by Wiktor Karkocha on Unsplash loading...

Is it possible to be ‘just friends’ after dating?

Once you’ve been in a serious relationship with someone, can you ever go back to being “just friends,” or is there too much baggage to ever hit the ‘reset’ button?

The Matchmaking Company went deep into this topic by asking thousands of U.S. adults about their former partners.

Sure, it’s a little jarring to think about your exes so close to Feb. 14, but I found this study interesting.

From taking a peek at their social media accounts to the amount of time it takes to move on, there are so many things to consider when it comes to how people handle breakups.

Apparently, we in New Jersey don’t handle them all too well.

Ex, Friendship Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash loading...

💔 New Jersey daters have a hard time being friends with their ex 💔

Over half of New Jerseyans (55%) believe you can't be ‘just friends’ with an ex. This comes in 13% higher than the national average.

After being so vulnerable with someone and then having the relationship come to a stop, it can be difficult to revert to being platonic with them.

That said, 40% of us have gotten back together with a former boyfriend or girlfriend.

Oops. Guilty.

In case you’re keeping track of yours, the average New Jersey resident has four exes.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

