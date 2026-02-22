There's nothing in New Jersey quite like finding a delicious new Italian restaurant. It's like unlocking that new level in a video game.

You've been to so many good ones throughout the state that it feels like there are no more special ones to find.

Spoiler alert, there are. There are always new and exciting Italian spots to try out.

I found that place in Femmina Italian Grill in Medford, New Jersey. Right away from the setup on the inside, I could tell this place was different. There are two dining sections on the left and right side of the building, with the hostess stand directly in the middle. So when you walk in the front doors, you're right in the middle of both sections.

Femmina has a WIDE selection of dinner entrees. You can find those here.Their menu is so large it can be overwhelming, but our waitress mentioned a few of the things she really liked which helped narrow down the options.

I ended up opting for an option on their specials menu, which was Sea bass with mussels and clams in a white wine sauce. It was delicious. We had the spicy calamari too as an appetizer.

For a restaurant that was as packed as this was, the fact that there are two separate dining sections really helped with the noise level. It wasn't distracting by how many people were here.

As for dessert, they've got homemade tiramisu and homemade cannolis, you can't go wrong with either.

Femmina is located at 408 Stokes Road in Medford.

