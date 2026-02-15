If you took someone born in the year 1400 and put them in the year 1700, they would be confused, but could figure out their way.

If you took someone born in 1700 and put them in 2026, their head would explode. They would have no idea the things they were looking at.

I'll oftentimes think of what the world may look like 300 years from now. Is it going to be entirely different? Or have we made so many advancements that we don't have much further to go? I think it's the former, but none of us will ever truly know.

What I can tell you is that there is a futuristic dining spot in New Jersey that the folks in the year 2326 may find customary. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, which now has seven New Jersey locations, redefines dining by having your sushi come out to you on a conveyor belt.

You don't have to order anything. Sure, you can if you want, and if you do want to order something, it comes to you on an express conveyor belt. But if you're not in the mood to order anything, you can just watch the sushi pass by your table and grab what you think looks good.

And if you want a drink, you order it on a screen at your table, and a roving device, like a robot, will bring it directly to your table.

It's a unique dining experience in 2026, something none of us are used to, but it may very well be the future: robots delivering your order, and limited person-to-person interaction.

