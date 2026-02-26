From hard seltzer to hard miles: NJ man’s Boston mission

Patriot Hard Seltzer co-founder Brandon Zarzecki is gearing up to run in the 130th edition of the Boston Marathon on April 20.

Running the Boston Marathon to support first responders

He chose to run with the Boston Med Flight team, which is a group that provides emergency medical services free of charge to anyone in need throughout the New England area and all the way to Washington, D.C.

His fundraising goal for the race is $15k, and I'm hoping our listeners can help him get to the goal.

Brandon is dedicated and focused on supporting our First Responders, specifically to help properly train and have the right tools in critical moments.

How to donate

All donations are tax-deductible, and any help you or people you know can provide will help Brandon reach his goal. Click here to donate.

Check out Brandon’s Video, and follow this fantastic brand on Instagram and Facebook.

