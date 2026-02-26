From hard seltzer to hard miles: NJ man’s Boston mission
Patriot Hard Seltzer co-founder Brandon Zarzecki is gearing up to run in the 130th edition of the Boston Marathon on April 20.
Running the Boston Marathon to support first responders
He chose to run with the Boston Med Flight team, which is a group that provides emergency medical services free of charge to anyone in need throughout the New England area and all the way to Washington, D.C.
His fundraising goal for the race is $15k, and I'm hoping our listeners can help him get to the goal.
Brandon is dedicated and focused on supporting our First Responders, specifically to help properly train and have the right tools in critical moments.
SEE ALSO: From gold medal to roast beef: Hughes scores big at NJ deli
How to donate
All donations are tax-deductible, and any help you or people you know can provide will help Brandon reach his goal. Click here to donate.
Check out Brandon’s Video, and follow this fantastic brand on Instagram and Facebook.
20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.