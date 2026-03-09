New Jersey, we’re all friends here, so I feel comfortable making this confession, but I need to know if I’m alone.

I know how passionate we are about our food.

We will go to battle about whether you should call it “pork roll” or “Taylor ham.”

Friendships could end if someone declares that deep-dish pizza is better than a classic thin-crust Jersey slice.

It could get even more intense if a friend sees you eating the thin crust pizza with a fork and knife.

I say this from experience.

And the hill we die on is that we absolutely have the best bagels in the nation, sorry not sorry, New York.

But there’s one Jersey-centric food that I just can’t get behind, and I feel all the more guilty about it because it originated in the Garden State.

Salt Water Taffy Photo by Ava Tyler on Unsplash loading...

Saltwater taffy

Originally produced and sold in Atlantic City, taffy has been a staple of the Jersey Shore since the 1800s.

Forgive me, New Jersey, for I have sinned… I have never understood the appeal of the chewy candy.

The taffy is sticky, the flavors just don’t seem right, and I’m sorry, but I’ve accidentally swallowed salty seawater, so it’s not really a selling point when I want a sweet treat.

I love the smell of the salt air, I love walking along the boardwalk in the summer, but when I see a taffy stand, I keep on strolling.

Salt Water Taffy Photo by Sitraka on Unsplash loading...

Is it wrong to not like saltwater taffy?

Is this a terrible take? Is this a New Jersey sin? Let me know in our poll below:

2026 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date)

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

