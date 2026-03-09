With temperatures in the 60s this week, it’s starting to feel like we’re almost past this awful winter.

After days where the ‘feels like’ temperature was dancing around zero and much of the state getting more snow than we’ve had in almost half a decade, New Jerseyans are beyond ready for spring and summer.

A perfect way to get ready for the warmer weather is by treating yourself to a summer sweet, and one of the best places to do that just opened for the 2026 season!

Strollo’s Lighthouse

It was announced on their social media pages that several Strollo’s Lighthouse spots are officially open for business.

The Strollo family has been serving frozen desserts since their small beginnings in the 1930s. The patriarch, Tony Strollo, brought his family recipe to Long Branch all the way from Italy.

After passing his secret onto his son, Roy, the family helped originate the concept of dispensing homemade Italian ice through a soft serve machine and they haven’t looked back since.

🍦 The perfect taste of summer 🍦

Strollo’s Lighthouse is known for its homemade Italian ice, which is made using 100% natural ingredients.

They also offer creamy soft serve ice cream (served in a cup or cone with your choice of toppings), sundaes, and blended drinks like milkshakes and hurricanes.

The stores in Long Branch and Red Bank opened at noon on Saturday, March 6, 2026. The remaining locations are opening soon.

Strollo’s Lighthouse locations

250 Ocean Ave.

Long Branch, NJ

69 Brighton Ave.

Long Branch, NJ

64 North Bridge Ave.

Red Bank, NJ

83 Leonardville Rd

Belford, NJ

1607 Highway 35

Ocean, NJ

The store hours and available flavors vary depending on each location.

Treat yourself to a chilly delight from Strollo’s and prepare for summer at the shore.

