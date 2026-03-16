We have plenty of reasons to be frustrated on New Jersey roads.

They’re riddled with potholes, we have to dodge deer going rogue, and we have to maneuver out of state drivers who don’t understand how to use the left lane.

It’s a mess.

Certain roads can make for a particularly stressful drive, and the law firm Munley Law found the worst in the Garden State.

By surveying over 3,000 Americans, they found the roads most associated with frustration, anxiety, and aggressive driving.

New Jersey’s three most stressful commutes

The Exit 14 area of the NJ Turnpike, Newark Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The Exit 14 area of the NJ Turnpike, Newark

Between the commuters, airport traffic, trucks, frequent lane changes, and activity at the port, this area can be a nightmare.

New Jersey drivers tend to be ‘white-knuckling’ it when passing through this portion of the Turnpike.

Or if you’re like me… you’re doing that for the entirety of your time on the highway.

Route 4 an I-95, Fort Lee Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Route 4 an I-95, Fort Lee

As you approach the George Washington Bridge, you’re almost guaranteed to experience some bottlenecking.

The combination of the high volume of cars and narrowing lanes creates a perfect storm of frustration for drivers.

You can hear more about that on air during our traffic reports, every 15 minutes on New Jersey 101.5.

As for the No. 1 worst commute in New Jersey?

The Raritan Toll Plaza on the Garden State Parkway, Woodbridge Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The Raritan Toll Plaza on the Garden State Parkway, Woodbridge

Having this as part of your commute is like playing a video game on hard mode.

A limited number of lanes with a sizable amount of vehicles leads to a particularly stressful ride to your destination.

If it’s a beach weekend, you better have a long podcast or playlist to keep yourself occupied because you could be in backups that stretch for miles.

If any of these roads are part of your commute, take a deep breath and stay strong.

I, however, will stick with my smooth commute of driving 195 West, thank you very much.

Key points from Gov. Mikie Sherril's first N.J. budget No new taxes on individuals in the proposed state budget

in the proposed state budget $2.6B in budget solutions to close the deficit

to close the deficit Nearly $2B in spending cuts across state government

across state government $700M in new revenue from closing corporate tax loopholes

from closing corporate tax loopholes Plan aims to balance the budget structurally by 2028

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Average NJ gas prices as of March 12, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Key points from Gov. Mikie Sherril's first N.J. budget No new taxes on individuals in the proposed state budget

in the proposed state budget $2.6B in budget solutions to close the deficit

to close the deficit Nearly $2B in spending cuts across state government

across state government $700M in new revenue from closing corporate tax loopholes

from closing corporate tax loopholes Plan aims to balance the budget structurally by 2028

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for March (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during March. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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