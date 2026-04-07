💰 NJ lawmakers are pushing to restore $700M in spending Gov. Mikie Sherrill cut from her first state budget proposal.

⚖️ The fight could become the first major political showdown between Sherrill and longtime Democratic leaders in Trenton.

📊 With 58% approval in a new poll, Sherrill may have the political leverage to hold the line on spending.

A budget battle is brewing in Trenton — and it’s pitting Democratic lawmakers against a Democratic governor.

As the Legislature begins reviewing Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s first state budget proposal, several Democratic lawmakers are signaling they want to restore hundreds of millions of dollars in spending the new administration wants to eliminate. The dispute could set up the first major political test of Sherrill’s relationship with the long-time legislative leaders who control the state budget process.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill vows to cut state spending. (Gov. Mike Sherill via Facebook) Gov. Mikie Sherrill vows to cut state spending. (Gov. Mike Sherill via Facebook) loading...

Sherrill targets ‘Christmas tree’ spending in $60.7B NJ budget

Sherrill’s $60.7 billion spending plan calls for roughly $700 million in cuts to items lawmakers added to last year’s budget — the types of district-specific spending often dubbed “Christmas tree items” or “pork.”

The governor has argued the reductions are necessary as New Jersey confronts a structural deficit, where spending continues to outpace revenue. Her administration has warned the state cannot continue adding discretionary spending if it wants to stabilize finances and protect reserves in the event of an economic downturn.

Lawmakers defend funding for local projects and community programs

But legislators who helped secure those funds say the spending supports community organizations, parks, and programs serving vulnerable residents — not political favors. They are already defending the funding during budget hearings and pressing the administration to reconsider.

Treasury officials told lawmakers the governor is willing to negotiate, but only if legislators identify other spending cuts to offset any restored funding.

State Treasurer Aaron Binder told lawmakers Gov. Sherrill hopes if lawmakers add additional spending beyond her plan, "we can work together to find additional cuts to offset them."

State Treasurer Aaron Binder says tax increases are “not part of an affordability agenda.” (Gov. Mikie Sherrill via Instagram/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) State Treasurer Aaron Binder says tax increases are “not part of an affordability agenda.” (Gov. Mikie Sherrill via Instagram/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Budget negotiations could test Sherrill’s political strength

In past years, lawmakers routinely restored spending removed by the governor before the final budget was signed. Whether that pattern continues under Sherrill could determine if the state’s next budget grows even larger — and whether the new governor is willing to confront members of her own party over the state’s long-term finances.

Binder was pressed by Republican Assemblyman Brian Rumpf about whether Sherrill was committed to not spending more than the $60.7 billion she has proposed. Binder refused to commit to that figure and left the door open for the final spending plan to be more than what the governor has proposed.

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Sherrill is enjoying high approval ratings as she negotiates her first budget. The most recent FDU survey gives her a 58% approval rating with high marks from both Democrats and Republicans. Pollster Dan Cassino says that is important political capital she can use as leverage against Democratic leadership that will test her resolve on fiscal restraint.

A final spending plan must be approved by the legislature and signed into law by Sherrill by the June 30 deadline.

Key points from Gov. Mikie Sherril's first N.J. budget No new taxes on individuals in the proposed state budget

in the proposed state budget $2.6B in budget solutions to close the deficit

to close the deficit Nearly $2B in spending cuts across state government

across state government $700M in new revenue from closing corporate tax loopholes

from closing corporate tax loopholes Plan aims to balance the budget structurally by 2028

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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