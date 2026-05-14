Five arrested in sprawling $4 million NJ drug ring bust, prosecutors say
🚨 Bergen County detectives seized $4 million in drugs during raids.
🔴 Five men from Bergen County and the Bronx face major drug trafficking charges.
🔴 Authorities found 291 kilograms of counterfeit pressed pills plus other Schedule I drugs.
A multi-million dollar drug ring in North Jersey has been brought down after a months-long investigation.
Detectives said they seized $4 million worth of narcotics at four locations in Bergenfield, Englewood, and Lodi. Those May 7 searches reportedly turned up 291 kilograms of pressed fraudulent pills plus several pounds of suspected ecstasy, ketamine, marijuana, and tapentadol. It was the result of an investigation that started in September.
Five suspects charged in North Jersey drug manufacturing operation
Five men were arrested and charged with running the drug manufacturing ring, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. All five suspects are men in their 20's who are from either Bergen County or the Bronx.
The suspects include Thomas Crisafulli, 27, of Bergenfield; Michael Morales, 25, of Bergenfield; Ethan Lara, 25, of Lodi; Jayshawn Eyamazememba, 22, of Bronx; and Naudy Ovieo, 21, of Bronx. Each man is charged with first-degree operating a drug facility and various counts and degrees of intent to distribute.
They were released pending court appearances in Superior Court in Bergen County.
READ MORE: Former Bridgeton, NJ schools student gets $2.5M in abuse case
Second major Bergen County drug raid in less than a month
It's the second major drug bust in the county in less than a month. In late April, Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced the arrest of three Bergen County men.
A Palisades Park man was charged with leading the operation. Officials said they seized over $500,000 in cash, more than 38,000 Adderall pills, and a litany of other drugs, including cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy, and psilocybin mushrooms.
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