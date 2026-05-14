New fried chicken joint coming to Montclair and I’m craving it

If New Jersey opens one more chicken restaurant I think we may officially need a state bird change.

It’s hard to miss what’s happening. Chicken joints seem like they are multiplying faster than dispensaries. Nashville hot, Korean fried, you name it, chicken joints are super popular lately.

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Now comes another one, and honestly, this place has me intrigued.

Farm House Fried Chicken is getting ready to open in Montclair, taking over the old DaVinci’s pizza spot in Upper Montclair. It’s from the owners of Dan & Day’s Burgers & Shakes, and they’re not pretending this is just another quick-stop fried chicken chain.

The owners say they’re aiming for the accessibility of the big names, but with higher-quality chicken and homemade sauces.

“We are opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant … but elevated,” co-owner Dan Campeas told northjersey.com. “Some of the highest quality chicken on the market, plus homemade sauces and a much greater attention to detail.”

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That’s probably the key right there.

New Jersey may be reaching fried chicken saturation, but people still line up if you promise something a little better.

Farm House is expected to open soon, hopefully this spring, at 223 Bellevue Avenue in Montclair. There’s a lot of construction to be completed in renovating the building.

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Campeas says they’re not looking to reinvent the wheel, just make it noticeably more delicious.

So their menu will offer fairly traditional fried chicken options like bone-in thighs, legs, breasts and wings. You’ll also find boneless wings and nuggets and mouthwatering sides like mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, cornbread, and fried pickles.

When those doors do open, don’t be surprised if there’s a line.

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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