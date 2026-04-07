Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

NJ dad of three, Jhon Aponte Alarcon, killed in Newark carjacking (Google Maps , GoFundMe via Deybyd Aponte) NJ dad of three, Jhon Aponte Alarcon, killed in Newark carjacking (Google Maps , GoFundMe via Deybyd Aponte) loading...

🚨 Delivery driver killed during attempted carjacking in Newark

💔 Elizabeth father of 3 died after being dragged and crushed

👮 Suspect fled scene; police urge public to share tips

NEWARK — Police were seeking a suspect after an attempted carjacking killed a delivery driver over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Newark police responded to a crash involving two vehicles along the 800 block of Bergen Street.

Around 12:44 p.m., a 46-year-old man delivering packages left his car unattended along the street, when an unknown suspect jumped into the driver’s seat, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

Jhon Aponte Alarcon, the delivery driver, held onto his car as it was being stolen.

The vehicle headed south on Bergen Street and then crashed into a parked car, overturning and crushing Alarcon, police said.

The suspect then ran from the scene, police said.

Plane that took landed on Route 78 in Pennsylvania after takeoff from Soleberg Airport in Readinging Sat., April 4, 2026 Plane that took landed on Route 78 in Pennsylvania after takeoff from Soleberg Airport in Readinging Sat., April 4, 2026 (CBS Philadelphia via YouTube) loading...

🚨 Small plane from a New Jersey airport makes emergency landing on Route 78 in Pennsylvania

🚨 Pilot from Michigan landed the plane on the right shoulder

🚨 Highway closed for hours as crews removed aircraft

WEISENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A plane that left a New Jersey airport made an emergency landing on I-78 in Pennsylvania Saturday morning.

The Commander 114B plane that took off from Soleberg Airport in Readington flew low over the interstate around 9:20 a.m. after developing an engine problem, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The 65-year-old pilot from Michigan tried to make it to an airport but instead brought the plane to a stop on the right-hand shoulder, west of Allentown in Weisenberg Township.

Neither the pilot nor his passenger, a 34-year-old New Jersey woman, was injured during the landing. They were headed to Indiana.

Shaun Stebbins Shaun Stebbins (Woodbine School District via Facebook) loading...

🚨NJ teacher’s aide accused of sexually abusing children under 13 for over a decade

🚨Prosecutors fear more victims may come forward due to school access

🚨 Suspect was his school's "paraprofessional of the year" in 2024

WOODBINE — A teacher’s aide, once honored by his school for his professionalism, is now charged with molesting at least four minors for more than a decade.

Shaun M. Stebbins, 43, of Somers Point, a pre-kindergarten teacher’s aide at the Woodbine Elementary School, committed sexual acts under the age of 13 between 2014 and 2025, prosecutors said. He also created and possessed child sexual abuse material, according to the charges.

Somers Point police arrested Stebbins on Sunday. He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility and agreed to remain in detention Monday given the number of charges against him, according to coverage by Breaking AC.

According to an affidavit three adults reported abuse when they were minors as far back as 2012, and none were students. Breaking AC reported that the victims are all related to Stebbins. Three of the four are now adults.

A now 14-year-old said that when he was 5 in 2014, he was shown pornographic videos in Stebbins' bedroom. The teen said the sexual assaults on him were recorded, officials said.

A now-adult woman said Stebbins watched her as she showered through a hole in the floor, officials said.

New Jersey does not have a statute of limitations on reporting sexual abuse.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill gives the Budget Address in the Assembly Chambers of the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill gives the Budget Address in the Assembly Chambers of the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen) loading...

A budget battle is already brewing in Trenton — and it’s pitting long-time Democratic lawmakers against a new Democratic governor.

As the Legislature begins reviewing Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s first state budget proposal, several Democratic lawmakers are signaling they want to restore hundreds of millions of dollars in spending the new administration wants to eliminate. The dispute could set up the first major political test of Sherrill’s relationship with the long-time legislative leaders who control the state budget process.

Sherrill’s $60.7 billion spending plan calls for roughly $700 million in cuts to items lawmakers added to last year’s budget — the types of district-specific spending often dubbed “Christmas tree items” or “pork.”

The governor has argued the reductions are necessary as New Jersey confronts a structural deficit, where spending continues to outpace revenue. Her administration has warned the state cannot continue adding discretionary spending if it wants to stabilize finances and protect reserves in the event of an economic downturn.

But legislators who helped secure those funds say the spending supports community organizations, parks, and programs serving vulnerable residents — not political favors. They are already defending the funding during budget hearings and pressing the administration to reconsider.

Treasury officials told lawmakers the governor is willing to negotiate, but only if legislators identify other spending cuts to offset any restored funding.

A man inspects the damage to cars and an apartment building struck by an Iranian missile in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, April 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) A man inspects the damage to cars and an apartment building struck by an Iranian missile in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, April 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) loading...

Iran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war as U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to make a deal ticked closer with an expanded threat of strikes against the Islamic Republic to include all power plants and bridges.

Trump said Monday he is “not at all” concerned about committing possible war crimes as he again threatened to destroy Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not meet his Tuesday 8 p.m. EST deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned the U.S. that attacking civilian infrastructure is banned under international law, his spokesperson said Monday.

Israel carried out a new wave of attacks on Iran early Tuesday, while Iran responded with missile fire against Israel and its Gulf Arab neighbors.

NJ towns and their nicknames Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Six Flags, NJ reveals major progress ahead of 2026 Season (PHOTOS) An exclusive look at the construction underway at Six Flags Great Adventure as of Mar. 19, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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