It’s here.

Snow is now falling across New Jersey as a powerful, potentially historic nor’easter barrels into the Garden State.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for all 21 counties through Monday evening. Near-zero visibility, whiteout conditions, and rapidly deteriorating roads are expected as bands of heavy snow intensify later Sunday into the overnight hours.

Snowfall totals will be measured in feet in parts of the state, especially along the Jersey Shore.

Below is the latest on power outages, flooding reports and traffic impacts as New Jersey digs into what could be a long 36 hours.

❄️ The latest on weather conditions

Check Dan Zarrow's weather blog for his latest report.

⚡️ Power outages (as of 5:30 p.m.)

PSE&G — 25 outages affecting 513 customers

JCP&L — 3,694 customers affected

Atlantic City — 46 outages affecting 2,948 customers

Orange & Rockland — 2 outages affecting 4 customers

Utility companies are urging customers to report any power outages to their respective service providers. Officials are also urging people to stay away from any downed power lines.

🚨 Dangerous conditions

Widespread heavy snow and strong winds will make road travel hazardous. Coastal flooding is possible. Some neighborhoods could experience power outages.

💦 Flooding reports

Coastal flooding, driven by wind gusts of up to 60 mph, is expected to crest in the Moderate category by high tide on Sunday.

🚧 Traffic impact

Snow and high winds will make visibility for driving difficult, if not impossible. The Blizzard Warning is in effect from Sunday through Monday evening.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has temporarily lowered all posted speed limits to 35 mph on interstate and state highways starting at 3 p.m. The speed limit reduction applies to: All interstate highways in New Jersey; all U.S. and state highways in New Jersey; New Jersey Turnpike; Garden State Parkway; Atlantic City Expressway.

The NJDOT has also issued a commercial vehicle ban on multiple Interstate highways. The ban applies to: all tractor-trailers, recreational vehicles, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, and motorcycles. The ban applies to the following roadways:

I-76

I-78

I-80

I-195

I-280

I-287

I-295

I-676

NJ Route 440, both directions from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

🚉 NJ Transit impact

NJ Transit will suspend all rail service at 9 p.m. The agency said it is doing this "out of an abundance of caution for the safety of customers and employees." The agency said no trains will begin a new trip after 9 p.m. from their origin point.

Additionally, NJ Transit bus, light rail, and Access Link services will be temporarily suspended, starting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22. Services will remain suspended until conditions safely allow for the gradual resumption of service, NJ Transit said in a released statement.

✈ Air impact

The storm has caused major disruptions at area airports. According to FlightAware, 463 flights have been canceled out of Newark Liberty International Airport today, and so far, 773 flights have been canceled tomorrow.

At Atlantic City International Airport, nine flights have been canceled today, with another 14 canceled tomorrow.

📸 How does it look out there?