Maryrose Fealy, David Shroitman

☑️ David C. Shroitman is charged with stabbing Maryrose Fealey 37 times in 2024

☑️ Doctors testified Shroitman suffers from schizophrenia and autistic disorder

☑️ The victim's father believes Shroitman is competent and is 'working the system'

SOMERVILLE — An appeals court judge has upheld a lower court ruling that a man charged with stabbing a former high school classmate 37 times in 2024 is not competent to stand trial.

Maryrose Fealey, 27, was pronounced dead Jan. 30, 2024, outside her home on North Bridge Street after being found unresponsive by a relative. David C. Shroitman, also 27, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon, fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence, and third-degree hindering apprehension

They were both members of the Somerville High School Class of 2014 and knew each other but there was no evidence of a romantic relationship. Investigators later found a manifesto in Shroitman's home outlining a step-by-step plan for killing Fealey but its contents have not been disclosed.

Shroitman was described as an "extremely dangerous person" by prosecutors, according to NJ.com's coverage of his detention hearing. A Superior Court judge in April ruled that Shroitman was not competent to stand trial, according to Patch. A judge upheld the ruling on Feb. 27 after the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion for reconsideration.

A 17-year-old is charged with shooting a pellet gun at a man in Teaneck after asking whether he supports Israel or Palestine

🔴 A 17-year-old was arrested after targeting a man near a Teaneck synagogue, police said.

🔴 The victim said his attackers demanded that he take a side in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

🔴 The victim was struck over 10 times by Orbeez-style pellets during two separate drive-by encounters.

TEANECK — A teenager is charged with a bias crime and assault after demanding that a man walking near a synagogue choose to support Israel or Palestine, according to police.

The 17-year-old male was arrested Sunday night in Teaneck. He's being held at the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center.

Teaneck police said the victim was a 19-year-old local man who was wearing visible religious garments. He was attacked around 6 p.m. Sunday while walking along Ogden Ave. near Congregation Bnai Yeshurun

The victim said a black sedan pulled up next to him during his walk. There were three males in the vehicle. One person in the car asked the Teaneck resident whether he supported Israel or Palestine, police said. The victim said he didn't respond and kept walking.

That's when one person in the car shot the victim with an Orbeez-style gel pellet gun, and then the sedan sped off. Later that same evening, the victim was walking in the area when he saw the same car.

One person in the vehicle beckoned the victim to come over. Instead, he took out his cell phone and started recording. As the car headed east on Ogden Ave., a passenger leaned out the window and fired the gel pellet gun again. The victim said he was hit at least 10 times but was not hurt.

Police found several orange gel pellets on the ground in the area around the synagogue. Several New Jersey police departments have cracked down on teens using these spring-loaded or battery-powered pellet guns to cause chaos.

At a news conference Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to threaten intensified action on Iran if the country made any “attempt to stop the globe’s oil supply.” US stocks closed higher following a remarkable reversal as oil prices fell from nearly $120 per barrel, their highest since 2022, back toward $90.

💲Sen. Cory Booker unveiled the 'Keep Your Pay Act' on Monday

💲Under the plan the first $75,000 of income is tax-free for married couples

💲Booker says could cut taxes for the median American family by about 85%

Proposed federal legislation would make the first $75,000 of joint family income tax free.

The Keep Your Pay Act proposed by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., would double the standard deduction for all taxpayers and expand the Child Tax Credit. Booker says the plan would cut the taxes for the median American family by about 85% and make the "American Dream" possible for everyone.

"The tax system is rigged. It's rigged against working people and all full of things to help people with a lot of money, whether its corporations or billionaires, to avoid paying taxes," Booker said in a video about the legislation. "This is paid for by making billionaires pay finally pay what they owe. In America work should pay. You should keep more of your money."

Booker told NBC News that he is considering a run for president in 2028 to help the Democratic Party become the "party of big ideas that resonate."

“I have not closed the door on ’28, but I’m really focused on now that the Democratic Party needs to not be defined by what it’s against, simply, but start talking about the big things it stands for," Booker said.

NJ property tax relief on the chopping block amid $4B deficit warning.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill has promised to cuts costs, end Trenton's addiction to overspending and make New Jersey more affordable.

How she intends to do that will be revealed when she releases her first budget proposal to the legislature.

Sherrill's budget address to a joint session of the legislature is scheduled for today at 2 p.m.

One of the biggest questions is how she intends to handle the enormous expense of popular property tax relief programs that have the support of both Democrats and Republicans.

State Treasurer Aaron Binder has refused to rule out cuts to the programs, especially Stay NJ, which is projected to cost over $1.2 billion over the next fiscal year.

Current eligibility for the program is capped at $500k per year. It's possible Sherrill seeks savings by cutting the income limit in half to $250k per year. But how much that would actually save versus the political fallout from such a move is a big question.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin is the biggest proponent of Stay NJ and he had staked his legacy on it. If Sherrill targets Stay NJ, expect extreme pushback from Coughlin.

It's also hard to argue you are making New Jersey more affordable by cutting tax relief programs that allow older New Jerseyans to stay in their homes after retirement.

