If you were to be really honest with yourself, how long do you think you could go without your phone?

Heck, some of us don’t even leave the phone in another room while we go to the bathroom. We’re that attached to our devices.

(That can’t just be me, right?)

Heaven forbid I left my phone at home and got all the way to work before realizing it, it would completely have a negative impact on my day.

I’m not necessarily proud of it, but I’m one of those people who will know that there’s no new notification, I haven’t heard a buzz nor seen the screen light up, and like a dope I’ll still check my phone.

I don’t know why I do it. I know there’s nothing for me. And yet, there I am, tapping my phone screen out of habit.

According to a new report put out by EZ Contacts, I’m not alone in my smartphone obsession.

Man on phone Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash loading...

📲 Are you addicted to your cellphone? 📲

62% of those surveyed by EZ Contacts admitted that they can’t go 30 minutes without checking their phone.

Almost one in 10 respondents say they check their phone every one to five minutes.

As for screen time, one in five say that they spend over eight hours each day on their phone, including 6% who exceeded 15 hours.

That’s basically the entire time you’re awake for some people!

Personally, the most I have self-control over constantly looking at the phone screen (besides driving, of course) is when I’m in bed. I try not to ‘doom-scroll’ before sleep, but apparently I’m in the minority.

More than one in three surveyed admitted to scrolling before bedtime, even though one in four are fully aware that it makes it falling asleep more difficult.

The most shocking stat in the survey highlighted how many people have ended up canceling plans because they got ‘lost’ in the scroll.

26%.

Phone Photo by William Hook on Unsplash loading...

26%!

I could have been using this excuse to get out of plans all along? Why did nobody tell me?

I know it sounds hypocritical because chances are you’re reading this on your phone, but once you’ve finished this maybe put the device down for a moment and give your eyes a break.

I’ll be here when you get back.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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