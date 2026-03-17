There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who use emojis, and those who avoid them like the plague. But if you had to think right now back to the last 50 texts you sent, could you guess which emoji you use the most?

I’m a big SMH girl ‍because I think the little woman there with her face in her palm is adorable, but I would have to say that the 😥 is my second.

It’s kind of funny when you think about it.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

We’ve come all this way with technology… and now we’re basically back to talking in pictures again.

And honestly It works.

There are just things you can express with emojis that you can’t in regular words.

A breakdown by verizonspecials looked at which emojis people use the most across the country, and one thing was clear right away.

The 😂 (face with tears of joy) emoji absolutely dominates.

It had over 180 million mentions in a year. That’s not even close. It beat the crying emoji by more than 60 million uses and more than doubled the ❤️ red heart.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Which makes sense. Most of what we’re doing all day is either laughing, stressed, or pretending everything’s fine.

Face with tears of joy emoji was by far the most popular emoji across the entire United States with over 180 million mentions in a year. It was used over 60 million more times than the “loudly crying” emoji in second place and more than twice as many total times as the “red heart” in third place. It makes sense, since laughter, sadness, and love are some of our strongest emotions.

The Methodology here was fascinating. They used emojistats.org and a list of the most popular emojis from a tool called Brandwatch to determine the most popular emojis in the nation. Brandwatch scoured Twitter to find the top ten emojis used and their origins. Because that laughing emoji was number one everywhere, they looked at the second most-used emoji in each state.

And New Jersey’s, of course, was the 😭 crying emoji.

And of course, you know that this 😭 does not represent the soft, sentimental kind of crying. This is the dramatic one. The overwhelmed one. The “are you f-ing kidding me right now” one.

It had over 2.7 million uses just in New Jersey.

This makes so much sense. Because if you’ve ever texted with someone from New Jersey, you know. We’re not subtle. Everything is either hilarious or a complete disaster. There’s really no middle.

And we’re not alone. A lot of states landed on that same crying emoji, including New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Texas.

Meanwhile, some of the calmer states leaned more into the ❤️ emoji. Which… good for them.

Couldn’t be us.

It really just confirms something we already knew.

Emojis are basically how we talk now.

And in New Jersey, we’re either laughing… or we’re losing our minds. Or both.

​​

BEEP BEEP BEEP: These are the 13 types of Wireless Emergency Alerts auto-pushed to your phone The Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system allows government officials to immediately and automatically push messages to all cell phones and mobile devices within a specific geographical area. There are a total of 13 types of messages that can currently be sent as a Wireless Emergency Alert. Nine of them are weather-related warnings, including one that is brand new as of August 2021. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Don't get fooled: Here's 25 scam texts I received in just one month Yes, some of these may be humorous, but some do appear legit and often can fool you. Spam texts are listed in the same order that they were received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction