All we ever hear about is people moving out of New Jersey. How difficult it is to live here, and how we are the most moved out of state. But if you wanna talk about suburbs that people are actually attracted to and are moving into, let’s talk about Morristown.

Morristown just got ranked the #1 most desirable suburb in New Jersey in a new 2026 moving study by movebuddha.

And honestly, if you know anything about the town, it’s really not that surprising.

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Morristown via Google Maps Morristown via Google Maps loading...

The study looked at real search data from people planning moves. Not opinions. Not surveys. Actual behavior. Who’s trying to move where?

And Morristown had way more people trying to move in than leave.

They call it an “in-to-out ratio,” and Morristown came in at 1.65, which basically means demand is strong. People are actively looking to get there, not get out.

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They looked at suburbs within 30 miles of a major city. So, of course, Morristown would fit right in. And that’s one of the things that’s attractive about Morristown.

People love it because they feel like, even though it’s its own space with a lot to offer, it’s still close enough to get to the city.

Now here’s the part everyone already knows. It’s expensive. The average home value in Morristown is around $856,000, which is basically double the national average for top suburbs. The survey says that the national average is around $420,000.

So yes, people want in. But they’re paying for it. So obviously they think it’s worth it, and it makes sense. If you’ve ever been to Morristown, you’ll notice that it has tons of restaurants, a thriving, beautiful walkable downtown, it’s modern, but yet with a lot of history and it has a fun vibe.

Morristown is not one of those suburbs where people go home and shut the door. It’s kind of “where everybody knows your name” in fact, according to the study, even with people moving to cheaper areas down south, Morristown is still holding strong as one of the most in-demand spots in the Northeast. That’s pretty amazing.

Because despite what people say about jersey, when it comes to Morristown, people aren’t leaving. They’re actually trying to get in.

20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s Take a trip down memory lane — and down Main Street — with these photos from the 1970s that capture small-town life before social media and smartphones, when things were simpler, slower, and full of real-world experiences. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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