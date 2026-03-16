In a landscape of food choices that are difficult to beat, do you think there would be nothing that could open here in New Jersey that people would be excited about anymore? But there is something coming that social media is buzzing about, and there’s plenty of excitement. It’s a “if you know, you know” situation.

And if you don’t. You’re going to. If you’ve spent any time in Miami, you probably know Pura Vida.

It’s everywhere down there. Bright cafés, smoothie bowls, fresh juices, healthy wraps. The kind of place where everyone looks like they just came from yoga or the beach.

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And now it looks like it’s coming to New Jersey.

A Pura Vida Miami location is listed as “coming soon” at The Mall at Short Hills. No official opening date yet, but the plan is clearly in motion.

If you’ve never been to one, the menu is pretty simple. Açaí bowls. Smoothies. Salads. Wraps. Coffee. Breakfast. Things you can grab quickly but still feel good about eating.

Basically, the opposite of what mall food used to be.

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The brand started in Miami back in 2012, and it’s grown a lot since then. There are now dozens of locations in Florida and other cities, and they’ve been expanding fast.

So seeing one show up in Short Hills actually makes sense. That mall crowd tends to like healthy options and quick places to grab something between stores.

And if the Miami locations are any clue, it’s probably going to be busy.

Those smoothie bowls alone have a pretty loyal following.

Another reminder that malls are changing, too. Less food court pizza, more places like this.

And to be honest, that’s probably not the worst thing.

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10 Best Affordable NJ Restaurants — That Aren't Fast Food Looking to make dinner plans but don’t want to break the bank? OpenTable has a list of the Top 10 New Jersey restaurants for unbeatable value. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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