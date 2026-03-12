Why is New Jersey paying for this?

New Jersey lawmakers just voted 38-0 to require public colleges to provide free feminine hygiene products on campus.

Not one dissenting vote. Not. A. One.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

Government mandate: Free menstrual products at NJ public colleges

I’m blown away. And you should be too. Remember, this is your money.

Why is this so shocking and so wrong? First, I don’t believe it’s the government’s job to pay for personal hygiene products. Not tampons. Not toothpaste. Not shampoo. Not deodorant. Whether gender based or not.

These are everyday personal items people have always bought for themselves. College students are adults. They already handle rent, books, food, and everything else that comes with life.

Personal care products are simply part of that.

The larger debate over “equity” and gender language

But there’s another issue here that nobody in Trenton seems interested in talking about.

Policies like this are usually framed as simple "equity" measures. Just helping people afford basic products. But the conversation around these laws has clearly moved into something bigger than that. There’s an agenda.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

For us all to think that men and women are the same. To further blur the distinction between males and females. And to push the narrative that there are no differences, emotionally, psychologically and yes, even biologically. It’s false and it’s dangerous. The only reason for pushing to put tampons in men’s bathrooms is to push the idea that you decide your gender.

This is why you will soon see a push to call these items men’s store products instead of feminine hygiene. Soon, you will see big drugstores changing the signs on their aisles to reflect that change.

But we all know the truth: only women menstruate, and thus feminine hygiene.

For decades, the reason menstrual products were in women’s bathrooms was obvious. Menstruation is connected to the female body. That was basic biology and it wasn’t controversial.

Now I could get in trouble just for saying it out loud. The message becomes that menstruation is no longer specifically tied to women.

You can respect people and treat everyone with dignity while still believing that biology matters. Those ideas are not mutually exclusive.

The bigger question: Why is government involved at all?

What bothers me is that not only are taxpayers being asked to fund basic hygiene products, but we’re also being asked to fund policies that reflect a broader cultural viewpoint we may not agree with.

Hypothetical question: Would you want your tax dollars funding a supply of male-oriented reproductive products? Some type of penis enhancement product? And then

making sure they’re available in the ladies' room? What is this nonsense? And again, the bigger question remains: why is the government involved in this at all?

The government should focus on things individuals cannot do on their own. Roads. Infrastructure. Public safety. Schools.

Don’t be fooled. This is the government pushing an ideology.

Personal hygiene products are not a public utility.

Yet in New Jersey, apparently, they are.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

