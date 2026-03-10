💊 Thousands of New Jersey residents rely on the AIDS Drug Assistance Program for HIV medications and insurance support.

⚠️ A new analysis warns federal funding cuts are forcing states to tighten eligibility or reduce benefits for HIV treatment programs.

🏥 NJ officials say they are reviewing cost controls for HIV medication assistance.

TRENTON — HIV and AIDS treatment for low-income residents is among the health care programs on the chopping block as states face federal funding cuts.

Health research group KFF recently looked at all 50 states to map out where waiting lists might be brought back for patients relying on HIV treatment and insurance assistance.

New Jersey was among five states listed as “considering future measures,” while Pennsylvania was among those that have already reduced income eligibility for their programs.

New Jersey has roughly 37,000 residents living with HIV, according to a December estimate shared by state officials. As of late last year, nearly 6,000 were enrolled in the New Jersey AIDS Drug Assistance Programs, a federal-state partnership.

A New York Times report on the KFF analysis said that such cost-cutting means that more patients are at risk for spreading drug-resistant strains of HIV/AIDS.

Read More: New Jersey forgives millions in medical bills with no application

EHStock EHStock loading...

New Jersey reviewing cost controls for AIDS Drug Assistance Program

In New Jersey, a 50% cut in HIV prevention funding would result in an estimated 75,289 new HIV infections by 2030 for an estimated $31.6 billion in lifetime health care costs, according to a CDC HIV prevention analysis.

But health officials told New Jersey 101.5 that while the state is looking at "many potential cost containment measures," they are not considering leaving patients on wait lists.

"New Jersey recently added an insurance benefit manager to support the costs of copays and deductibles for people living with HIV enrolled in the ADAP," a spokesperson for the state Department of Health said in a written response.

Current eligibility requirements for ADAP enrollment in New Jersey include being a resident of the state for 30 days before applying, and annual income not exceeding 500% of the federal poverty level. For more details, check the website.

Florida cuts HIV drug program eligibility under Gov. Ron DeSantis

The Florida Department of Health cut eligibility from 400% to 130% of the federal poverty level for the full-pay medication program, impacting at least 12,000 patients as of March 1.

Also under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, cuts included removing the most-prescribed HIV treatment regimen from program coverage.

Experts warn reduced access could worsen HIV spread and drug resistance

Other states have also tightened eligibility requirements, including Delaware, Rhode Island and Kansas.

Pennsylvania cut eligibility from 500% to 350% of the federal poverty level, impacting at least 1,592 patients.

That new eligibility limit applied to all new applicants as of October and current clients “until next re-enrollment cycle.”

