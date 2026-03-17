There’s nothing fun about driving in New Jersey. We are the most congested state in the nation, and that shows on our highways. We rank 5th for the most distracted driving, according to a recent study.

Driving Photo by Ulrik Skare on Unsplash loading...

I was reminded yesterday of just how bad it is to drive here.

Of all the dumb things New Jersey drivers do, and there are far more than 10 types of bad drivers, which we’ll get to, one that drives me insanely angry is the fool who gives up their right of way for no good reason and does nothing but confuse everyone.

Yesterday, I was pulling out of my complex and waiting to make a left on the main road. A car coming from my left stops dead in the road for no apparent reason. He’s using no turn signal. He’s making no hand gesture. Just stopped.

At first I wondered if he was trying to make a right into the driveway I was coming out of, and maybe thought he didn’t have enough room. He had plenty. So that wasn’t it.

Mind you, there was no one behind him. No long line of cars, so if he confusingly gave up his right of way for me to make a left in front of him, it wasn’t helpful. Had he just kept going, it would have been three seconds. Now we were going on twice that as I tried to process his motive and not have an accident.

For added fun, the way this street is laid out and the cars always parked on it, you have to really inch out to make that left to see the oncoming cars from your right. When one does this with no one coming from the left it’s no big deal. But with this oaf sitting there, I had to inch out and keep pivoting my head back to him like a pitcher checking a runner on first base. I could easily see him deciding to just go at the same moment I did.

Sure enough, I got out far enough to see oncoming cars and had to put it in reverse and back up.

Mad driver Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash loading...

Now I was pissed.

I finally turned back to the guy trying to earn his Heaven points by unnecessarily yielding his right of way and held both arms up, indicating what the f*** are you doing!? I may have yelled internally inside my car with windows up, a creative curse word as well.

He finally went, as he should have just done all along. It all made me think of the many idiotic things New Jersey drivers do that most of us hate so much. We brought this up on the air and people started calling in with their own. I decided to make a top 10 list.

Driving Photo by Andraz Lazic on Unsplash loading...

Top 10 idiot drivers in N.J.

The guy who confuses us all by yielding his right of way for no good reason. - Self-submitted

The guy who turns in front of you only to go half your speed, especially when there was no one behind you anyway. Submitted by Izzy

The jerk who sees you’re about to back into a parking space with your blinker clearly on and steals your spot. Submitted by Juan

The guy who backs into a parking space because he thinks he’s better than us. (This was a direct refutation of Juan.) Submitted by Kylie

The jerk is waiting to make a left turn but leaving no room on their right for cars to go around them. Submitted by Peter

The lonely in-need-of-a-hug driver who drives right alongside you instead of leaving a space cushion. Submitted by Greg

The guy who stops with at least half their car well over the stop line at an intersection. Submitted by Mike

The bastard you let into traffic but then won’t acknowledge it with a courtesy thank you wave. Submitted by John

The jerk who won’t get out of the left lane. Submitted by Paula

Summing up how we all feel…everyone else on the road besides me. Submitted by Mike