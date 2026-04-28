Hersheypark chaos followed by baffling mask policy

Because it’s so close to our border, many of us have visited Hersheypark. Well, as Ricky Ricardo might have said, the Pennsylvania theme park found itself with some "esplainin’ to do" after a sign popped up saying guests under 21 couldn’t wear masks or face coverings.

That’s an interesting choice in 2026, when plenty of people still wear them for health reasons.

And hey, I guess here in Jersey they would have added “or any ICE agent.”

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Not surprisingly, the internet did what the internet does.

People immediately raised concerns about immunocompromised guests, kids with health issues, or anyone who just prefers to play it safe in crowded places. And when a photo of that sign started circulating, the backlash came fast and furious.

Here’s the twist: the park says that’s not what they meant at all.

According to officials, the policy was actually aimed at security issues. Specifically, teens using face coverings to hide their identities during recent incidents at the park’s opening day earlier this month. Several fights broke out on April 3, which took several law enforcement agencies to handle. I

That context would have been helpful on the sign.

Instead, what guests saw looked like a blanket ban. And in a world where wording matters, that’s where this thing went sideways.

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So after the outraged internet did what an outraged internet does, Hersheypark did what companies often do when messaging goes wrong. They hit pause.

The park quickly suspended the policy, acknowledged the confusion, and clarified that guests are absolutely still allowed to wear face coverings for health reasons.

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In other words, no ban on medical masks.

Never was a ban on medical masks. Just a communication fumble.

You try to solve one problem and if you don’t explain it clearly, you accidentally create another. Before social media, not too big a deal. Now? Oy vey!

But honestly, if someone is the type of jerk who thinks nothing of violently brawling in an amusement park with children nearby do they think the face covering ban would stop the fighting? Punish that more harshly rather than be confusing with signage.

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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LOOK: Best amusement parks in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in Pennsylvania using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker