🚨President Trump pushes for a fortified White House ballroom

🚨NJ Rep. Rob Menendez says Americans care more about affordability

🚨 Bruce Springsteen calls for unity, condemns political violence after tense weekend

A New Jersey congressman is ripping President Donald Trump’s push for a fortified White House ballroom.

Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J., delivered a blunt reaction after Trump revived plans for the ballroom following Saturday night’s attempted assassination at the White House Correspondents Association dinner.

Menendez argued that taxpayers shouldn’t be footing the $400 million bill while families struggle with rising costs.

“There’s an affordability crisis out there. Nobody gives a s**t about the ballroom except for the president,” he said, when asked by MeidasTouch on the steps of the Capitol.

He argued that Americans are far more concerned about rising costs than new construction at the White House.

Menendez blasts taxpayer spending on White House ballroom

Trump raised the idea hours after the incident, saying the ballroom would be safer and more secure than outside venues.

“This is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we're planning at the White House… it's drone-proof, it's bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom,” Trump said.

A new bill introduced by Republican senators would authorize $400 million — roughly the cost of the project — for construction and security infrastructure underneath. Trump has said that private money would pay for the ballroom, but Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of the sponsors, said Monday that he believes those private dollars should only pay for “buying china and stuff like that.”

Security push follows attempted assassination

Trump pointed to security concerns at the Washington Hilton as justification for building the ballroom inside the White House complex.

The proposal has already drawn controversy, including a legal challenge from the National Trust for Historic Preservation after construction began without proper approvals. The Justice Department has urged the group to drop its lawsuit, citing national security concerns, but it has refused.

Political tensions escalate amid spending debate

Menendez also criticized broader federal spending priorities, including funding tied to immigration enforcement and foreign conflicts, saying they are contributing to higher costs for Americans.

Meanwhile, the White House pushed back on Democrats, accusing them of fueling heated rhetoric following the assassination attempt.

The White House statement was titled "Democrats’ Unhinged Rhetoric Incites Third Assassination Attempt on President Trump," citing a comment by U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District.

“If we wanted to eliminate abuse and fraud, we'd eliminate the president of the United States from the office right now, and the rest of the sycophants in his administration that are allowing him to do so many illegal things," Watson Coleman said earlier this month.

At the time she was criticized for the remark, she said she was "calling for Trump to be impeached and removed from office — as I have for months."

Springsteen calls for unity after tense weekend

Amid the political clash, New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen struck a more measured tone during a concert in Austin, Texas.

“We can disagree. We can be critical of those in power, and we can peacefully fight for our beliefs,” Springsteen said. “But there is no place… for political violence of any kind.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

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