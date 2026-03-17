As the rest of us just try to get through another week in our decrepit little lives, where no matter how good your gross pay looks on paper, New Jersey manages to suck you dry, there are a handful who will never know what it’s like to be us.

They’ll never know having to sit in your car calling your credit card to check the available credit before going in the store. They’ll never know the hard choices you have to make or the pain of disappointing your kids at Christmas when you’d take a bullet for them.

Those people are the richest of the rich. All six of them.

Six billionaires live in New Jersey. Forbes published this year’s list of world billionaires, and six of them live here in New Jersey. The world list is 3,428 names long. Here are the richest people in New Jersey, from least to most wealthy, and where they ranked on the world list. This first one may be the only name you actually know.

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Bruce Springsteen Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images loading...

Bruce Springsteen

Ranked 3,017 with an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion. I’m not going to explain anything about him. You already know.

Duncan MacMillan

Ranked 2,274 and worth $1.8 billion. He confounded Bloomberg, the financial data and media giant. He’s now 88 and lives in Princeton.

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Larry Robbins

Ranked 1,913 with an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion. He’s the founder and CEO of a hedge fund. He’s only 56 and lives in Alpine.

Brian Venturo

Ranked 1,325 and worth $3.2 billion. He made his fortune as a cofounder and chief strategy officer of CoreWeave, a cloud company serving giants like Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI. He’s only 41 and lives in Cedar Grove.

Peter Kellogg (National Sailing Hall of Fame) Peter Kellogg (National Sailing Hall of Fame) loading...

Peter Kellogg

Ranked 780 and worth $5.4 billion according to NJ.com. Most known for being part of the brokerage house Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, which was sold to Goldman Sachs in 2000. He’s 83 and resides in Short Hills.

John Overdeck and guests attend Code-to-Learn Foundation Benefit at Espace on March 18, 2015 in New York City. Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Code-to-Learn Foundation loading...

John Overdeck

Ranked 455 and the richest person in New Jersey with an estimated net worth of $8 billion. He’s 56 years old, cofounder of the investment firm Two Sigma, lives in Millburn, and is the richest person in New Jersey.